Trinidad Callaloo vegan style

To make vegan Trinidad Callaloo, prepare dasheen leaves by separating and chopping the stems or wash baby spinach as a substitute. Chop garlic, onions, and okra, then add all ingredients, including a whole pepper, into a pot with coconut milk and water. Simmer until the okra seeds turn pink and the leaves and okra are tender. Adjust seasoning as needed and ensure there’s enough liquid for blending. Add vegan butter if desired, let cool, and then puree into a smooth consistency. Serve with rice, salads, or traditional Caribbean sides.

Cook Time 30 minutes mins

Course Side Dish Cuisine Trinidad Servings 4

Ingredients 2 cans 400 ml coconut milk

Water

6 cloves garlic

1 bunch dasheen leaves or 2 pounds Spinach baby leaves work best

1 lb ochro okra

1/2 onion sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 sprigs of thyme

1 green habanero or scotch bonnet pepper add any pepper you like

1 teaspoon vegan butter

Instructions If using the dasheen leaves, separate leaves from stems. 1 bunch dasheen leaves or 2 pounds Spinach

Thoroughly wash leaves and strip the stems. Tear leaves apart with hands into smaller pieces. Chop stems into about 2 inches length.

If using Baby Spinach, wash and set aside. 2 cans

Cut okra 1 lb ochro

Chop onions and garlic and set aside. 1/2 onion sliced, 6 cloves garlic

Add all the ingredients including, whole pepper, into a medium pot over medium heat. 1 green habanero or scotch bonnet pepper

Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer for 20 mins or until the okra seeds turn pink.

Taste and season with salt & pepper if necessary. 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

When the callaloo is done the leaves and okras should be tender and there should be enough liquid to blend the ingredients. If not add a little warm water to bring to a soup consistency.

Add some butter. (optional) 1 teaspoon vegan butter

Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes before blending.

Using a hand blender, blend the callaloo until all the ingredients are pureed.