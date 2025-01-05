Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
News Americas, NEW YORK: Trinidad Callaloo, a classic Caribbean dish, is a hearty and flavorful vegan option perfect for the Lenten season or whenever you want to enjoy a nutritious meal. This vibrant dish combines the rich creaminess of coconut milk with tender greens, okra, and aromatic spices to create a truly satisfying culinary experience. Let’s dive into how you can make this vegan delight at home.

Trinidad Callaloo vegan style

To make vegan Trinidad Callaloo, prepare dasheen leaves by separating and chopping the stems or wash baby spinach as a substitute. Chop garlic, onions, and okra, then add all ingredients, including a whole pepper, into a pot with coconut milk and water. Simmer until the okra seeds turn pink and the leaves and okra are tender. Adjust seasoning as needed and ensure there’s enough liquid for blending. Add vegan butter if desired, let cool, and then puree into a smooth consistency. Serve with rice, salads, or traditional Caribbean sides.
Cook Time 30 minutes
Course Side Dish
Cuisine Trinidad
Servings 4

Ingredients
  

  • 2 cans 400 ml coconut milk
  • Water
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 1 bunch dasheen leaves or 2 pounds Spinach baby leaves work best
  • 1 lb ochro okra
  • 1/2 onion sliced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 sprigs of thyme
  • 1 green habanero or scotch bonnet pepper add any pepper you like
  • 1 teaspoon vegan butter

Instructions
 

  • If using the dasheen leaves, separate leaves from stems.
    1 bunch dasheen leaves or 2 pounds Spinach
  • Thoroughly wash leaves and strip the stems. Tear leaves apart with hands into smaller pieces. Chop stems into about 2 inches length.
  • If using Baby Spinach, wash and set aside.
    2 cans
  • Cut okra
    1 lb ochro
  • Chop onions and garlic and set aside.
    1/2 onion sliced, 6 cloves garlic
  • Add all the ingredients including, whole pepper, into a medium pot over medium heat.
    1 green habanero or scotch bonnet pepper
  • Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer for 20 mins or until the okra seeds turn pink.
  • Taste and season with salt & pepper if necessary.
    1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • When the callaloo is done the leaves and okras should be tender and there should be enough liquid to blend the ingredients. If not add a little warm water to bring to a soup consistency.
  • Add some butter. (optional)
    1 teaspoon vegan butter
  • Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes before blending.
  • Using a hand blender, blend the callaloo until all the ingredients are pureed.

Notes

Serve with rice, potato salad, boiled provisions, cole slaw, pigeon peas and macaroni pie.

Trinidad Callaloo vegan-style is a delicious way to enjoy a healthy and flavorful Caribbean dish during the Lenten season or anytime you’re craving a plant-based meal. Pair it with your favorite sides for a comforting and nutrient-packed feast that’s sure to satisfy.

Bon Appetite

