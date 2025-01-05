News Americas, NEW YORK: Trinidad Callaloo, a classic Caribbean dish, is a hearty and flavorful vegan option perfect for the Lenten season or whenever you want to enjoy a nutritious meal. This vibrant dish combines the rich creaminess of coconut milk with tender greens, okra, and aromatic spices to create a truly satisfying culinary experience. Let’s dive into how you can make this vegan delight at home.
Trinidad Callaloo vegan style
Ingredients
- 2 cans 400 ml coconut milk
- Water
- 6 cloves garlic
- 1 bunch dasheen leaves or 2 pounds Spinach baby leaves work best
- 1 lb ochro okra
- 1/2 onion sliced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 sprigs of thyme
- 1 green habanero or scotch bonnet pepper add any pepper you like
- 1 teaspoon vegan butter
Instructions
- If using the dasheen leaves, separate leaves from stems.1 bunch dasheen leaves or 2 pounds Spinach
- Thoroughly wash leaves and strip the stems. Tear leaves apart with hands into smaller pieces. Chop stems into about 2 inches length.
- If using Baby Spinach, wash and set aside.2 cans
- Cut okra1 lb ochro
- Chop onions and garlic and set aside.1/2 onion sliced, 6 cloves garlic
- Add all the ingredients including, whole pepper, into a medium pot over medium heat.1 green habanero or scotch bonnet pepper
- Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer for 20 mins or until the okra seeds turn pink.
- Taste and season with salt & pepper if necessary.1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- When the callaloo is done the leaves and okras should be tender and there should be enough liquid to blend the ingredients. If not add a little warm water to bring to a soup consistency.
- Add some butter. (optional)1 teaspoon vegan butter
- Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes before blending.
- Using a hand blender, blend the callaloo until all the ingredients are pureed.
Notes
Trinidad Callaloo vegan-style is a delicious way to enjoy a healthy and flavorful Caribbean dish during the Lenten season or anytime you’re craving a plant-based meal. Pair it with your favorite sides for a comforting and nutrient-packed feast that’s sure to satisfy.
Bon Appetite