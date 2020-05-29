News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 29, 2020: Jamaican-born basketball Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing, is out of hospital and recovering at home after a brief hospitalization for the novel coronavirus.

His son, Patrick Ewing Jr., said in a tweet that his “father is now home and getting better.”

“We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines,” Ewing, Jr. added while thanking all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of his father during his stay.

He also had a message for all globally. “I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Ewing, Jr. added.