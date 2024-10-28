News Americas, New York, NY, October 28, 2024: Nomad Capitalist has unveiled its 2024 Nomad Beach Index (NBI), spotlighting the Caribbean’s top beach destinations for high-net-worth entrepreneurs and investors seeking favorable living and financial environments.

Leading the list is the Cayman Islands, known for its advantageous tax laws and high-quality services, followed by Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The NBI, based on data from more than 30 unique sources, ranks beach destinations using a 10-50 scale across five factors: Beauty (30%), Services (20%), Taxes (20%), Immigration (20%), and Safety (10%). The Cayman Islands secured the top spot for its renowned tax efficiency and appeal among affluent individuals preferring simplified tax regulations. Antigua and Barbuda advanced in the rankings due to enhanced service offerings, including improved airport operations and mobile connectivity.

Other Caribbean nations highlighted in the top 10 include Dominica (tied for fourth) and the Bahamas, which both continue to attract global entrepreneurs with streamlined immigration pathways and business-friendly environments. The Dominican Republic also made the list, reflecting its ongoing appeal as a destination with both lifestyle and financial benefits.

Javier Correa, strategy associate at Nomad Capitalist, emphasized that the NBI targets high-net-worth individuals looking for long-term, tax-efficient beach destinations. “The Caribbean’s beautiful beaches offer more than scenic getaways,” Correa noted. “They represent viable options for globally mobile entrepreneurs and investors seeking financial growth, streamlined immigration, and robust banking options.”