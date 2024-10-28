Commentary By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 28, 2024: Donald Trump’s massive rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday, October 27th, wasn’t just a typical campaign event – it was brilliant strategy even if it went off the rails.

It was an electric spectacle, a flex of his influence that magnetized national media to his vision he says of an America yearning to “take back” the country. But here’s the thing: it was New York City – deep blue, a place Trump knows he can’t win. And yet, he seized America’s grandest stages to captivate his national audience, a move to dominate the headlines and amplify his presence in the minds of millions just days before the election.

Kamala Harris, this is your moment. If there were ever a time to rally your supporters on the biggest stage in America’s most iconic city, it’s now. Trump has gifted you the perfect opportunity to capture the nation’s attention in a way that simply can’t be achieved by campaigning in swing states alone.

New York City, the very epicenter of cultural and political dynamism, offers you the stage to lay out the stark contrast between your vision and Trump’s rhetoric. Next Saturday or Sunday afternoon, bring your supporters to Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Imagine the scene: a packed arena pulsing with anticipation, the crowd going wild, your biggest advocates speaking to the crowd, including among many others Bad Bunny and Bruce Springsteen, all building up to you and your vision for the future of America.

But here’s the difference: while Trump’s rally was filled with grievance and nostalgia and some hateful statements yearning for a past that never existed, your message in front of an audience of millions will be one of unity, progress, and hope for an America where every citizen has a stake in the nation’s prosperity.

The place for the most dramatic and important moment of your campaign is not on the Mall in Washington, D.C., (whose dumb idea was that in DC anyway?)

It is where Trump made his most important appeal, but with even better timing than Trump – right before Election Day.

By holding your own rally in New York City, you are doing more than countering Trump. You’re making a powerful, symbolic statement that negates his. In the same city where Trump made his bid to dominate the media landscape, you will remind Americans of the real future worth fighting for – a future that’s inclusive, forward-looking, and grounded in genuine solutions for all Americans.

This is the rally for the ages, that will be compared to the greatest moments in American presidential campaign history; one that will electrify your supporters and bring undecided voters to your side; one that will create a defining contrast with Trump that will resonate this Election Day and for years to come.

Kamala, are you ready for the Big Stage?