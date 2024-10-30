News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 30, 2024: A prominent Puerto Rican Republican, Zoraida Buxó Santiago, has made headlines by endorsing Donald Trump amid backlash over a rally comment in New York that described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, a speaker at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally two days earlier, made the inflammatory remark, sparking widespread condemnation.

US Shadow Senator from Puerto Rico, Zoraida Buxo Santiago. speaks next to former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 29, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While many Puerto Rican public figures and celebrities including Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Mark Anthony, Don Omar and Jennifer Lopez, have voiced support for Trump’s Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, Shadow U.S. Senator Buxó expressed confidence in Trump’s leadership, endorsing him publicly at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 29th. Her decision, she stated, centers on Trump’s commitment to resolving Puerto Rico’s status and supporting statehood.

“[Donald Trump] is the firm leader that PR needs to take us out of territorial limbo and do justice,” Buxó wrote on social media, highlighting her confidence in Trump’s stance. She cited his 2016 pledge to respect Puerto Rico’s referendum results on status, a commitment she says he reaffirmed in 2023.

The endorsement arrives amid reminders of Trump’s controversial visit to Puerto Rico in 2017, following Hurricane Maria, when he tossed paper towels into a crowd—a gesture many saw as insensitive. Furthermore, a federal investigation later found that his administration had delayed the release of billions in congressional disaster aid to the island, with reports of unprecedented procedural delays attributed to new review protocols imposed by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in 2018.

Born and educated in Puerto Rico, Buxó has a legal background and previously served as the island’s Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She has held the role of Shadow Senator since 2021, advocating for the U.S. Congress to uphold Puerto Rico’s 2020 referendum vote for statehood. Her current term is set to end in December 2024.

Puerto Rico’s shadow delegation to the U.S. Senate consists of two delegates who are tasked with advocating for statehood for Puerto Rico. Shadow delegates are not able to vote on legislation. The other Shadow Senator is Melinda Romero Donnelly. Puerto Rico’s shadow delegation is distinct from the Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner.

Buxó’s endorsement marks a divergence from many Puerto Ricans calling for increased support of Harris, who has promised to prioritize economic equity for Puerto Ricans.

In her plan for the island entitled “Building an Opportunity Economy for Puerto Rico” posted to her website, Harris outlines that she plans to work with “the private sector, the Puerto Rican government, municipalities, and other stakeholders” to “strengthen the energy grid, make Puerto Rico a hub for industries of the future, and uplift the island’s role as a vibrant economic and cultural center.”

Harris detailed that she plans to launch a federal Puerto Rico economy task force focused on “investing in industries of the future, driving small business growth, strengthening the health care system,” expanding access to clean energy, providing housing at lower costs, and building more affordable housing, advancing health care services in Puerto Rico, and more.