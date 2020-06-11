By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. June 11, 2020: Six hundred and thirty news cases of the novel coronavirus were reported across the Caribbean Wednesday, a News Americas analysis has found.

They include 393 in the Dominican Republic, which took the tally in the island – the epicenter of the pandemic in the region – past 20,000 to 20,808. The news comes as the DR gears up to reopen its borders to international travel beginning on July 1, 2020. The DR’s death toll reached 550 Wednesday as it upticked by 6.

Haiti has now become the country reporting the second highest number of cases in the region, adding another 124 new cases Wednesday to take its tally to 3,662. The country also reported two new deaths Wednesday to increase its death total to 56.

French Guiana saw a huge spike on Wednesday, reporting 92 new cases to increase its confirmed total cases to 865. But the island’s death toll remained at only 2.

Cuba added 6 new cases yesterday to reach 2,211 but its death total stayed at 83. Jamaica also reported 6 new cases to reach 605 as the island sets to reopen on June 15th to international tourists. But its death toll remains at 10.

Barbados reported 4 new cases yesterday to move its tally to 96 while Belize, reported two new cases to reach 20 confirmed cases. Barbados has reported no new deaths and its death toll remains at 7 while Belize has no deaths from the virus so far.

The new cases comes as the USVI, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Lucia have already reopened their borders to international tourists and Jamaica readies to reopen as well as the DR and the Bahamas. It also comes as the US has kept its global “Do Not” travel advisory in place while Canada warns its nationals to avoid “non-essential” travel to countries globally, including the Caribbean.

