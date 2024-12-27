News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 27, 2024: President-elect Donald J. Trump announced on December 25, 2024, the appointment of Kevin Marino Cabrera, a Cuban American, Miami-Dade County commissioner, as the next U.S. ambassador to Panama. Cabrera, a son of Cuban exiles and prominent figure in Florida politics, was selected just days after Trump called for the United States to reassume control of the Panama Canal.

Miami-Dade County Commission District 6 candidate Kevin Marino Cabrera is TRump’s pick for Ambassador to Panama. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Cabrera, known for his strong ties to the MAGA movement, served as the Florida State Director for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and held leadership roles within the Republican National Committee. “Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin,” Trump stated on social media, emphasizing Cabrera’s potential to safeguard U.S. interests in the region.

Trump’s remarks on regaining control of the Panama Canal have stirred controversy, with accusations of overcharging American ships and concerns over China’s growing influence. Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino Quintero firmly rejected these assertions, reaffirming Panama’s sovereignty over the canal.

Cabrera’s background as a commissioner, advocate, and community leader in Miami-Dade County highlights his commitment to public service. He expressed gratitude for the appointment, writing, “Let’s get to work!” His stance on Panama Canal policies remains unclear, but his diplomatic tenure is anticipated to reflect Trump’s “America First” agenda.