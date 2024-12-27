News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 5, 2021: One of the dishes adopted as “Guyanese” from the Chinese who came as laborers to the South American CARICOM country after emancipation of the African slaves is Fried Rice. Guyanese have put their own spin on this dish and its always on the menu at every major holiday and celebratory event or in Guyanese restaurants. Here’s how to make it according to Metemgee.com.
Guyanese Fried Rice
Ingredients
- 2 large cooked and shredded chicken breasts
- 1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables or 1 cup of frozen peas and carrots and ½ cup of frozen corn completely defrosted
- 2 cups of jasmine rice
- 2 tablespoons of avocado or similar oil
- ½ large red bell pepper diced
- 5 cloves of garlic grated
- ½ onion diced
- ¼ cup of lite soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1½ teaspoon of Chinese 5 spice
- ½ teaspoon of ground ginger
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Pinch of paprika
- 1 cup of cabbage thinly sliced
- 2 green onions thinly sliced
Instructions
- Cook rice according to packaging, then fluff and allow to cool.2 cups of jasmine rice
- While the rice is cooking prepare the other ingredients.
- In a bowl, combine shredded chicken, grated garlic, 1 teaspoon Chinese 5 Spice, lite soy sauce, ground ginger, paprika and cayenne pepper and mix together well.2 large cooked and shredded chicken breasts, 5 cloves of garlic, ¼ cup of lite soy sauce, 1½ teaspoon of Chinese 5 spice, ½ teaspoon of ground ginger, Pinch of paprika, Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Then add oil to a large skillet, wok or sauté pan on medium heat and bring up to temperature.2 tablespoons of avocado or similar oil
- When the oil is hot, add the onions and sauté until the onions are soft and brown, then add the bell peppers and continue to sauté for about a minute.2 green onions, ½ large red bell pepper
- Then add the defrosted mixed vegetables, ½ teaspoon of salt, ½ teaspoon of Chinese 5 spice and sauté until the carrots are fully cooked.1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables or 1 cup of frozen peas and carrots and ½ cup of frozen corn, 2 tablespoons of avocado or similar oil
- Next, remove the vegetables from the pot and set aside.
- Then add the seasoned shredded chicken breasts to the pan and sauté until the chicken is brown and the soy sauce has cooked off.2 large cooked and shredded chicken breasts
- Then add the cooked mixed vegetables back to the pan followed by cooked rice.
- Mix together well and continue to sauté on high heat until the rice is completely combined with the other ingredients – this should take about 5 minutes.
- Finally, garnish with the shredded carrots and sliced green onions, remove from the heat and serve warm1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables or 1 cup of frozen peas and carrots and ½ cup of frozen corn
Note: If you don’t have pre-cooked chicken breasts you can pan fry fresh chicken breast ahead of time or while you are cooking the rice. Just season the chicken breast with salt and pepper. Add a little bit of oil to a sauté pan, then pan fry on medium heat. It will take about 5 minutes on each side. Alternatively, you can bake the breasts in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. You can also add use other protein like shrimp, beef or roast pork or in combination with the chicken.
Guyanese fried rice is more than just a dish—it’s a celebration of vibrant flavors and rich culinary traditions. Whether served at festive gatherings or enjoyed as a comforting meal at home, this hearty recipe brings a taste of Guyana to your table. Its perfect balance of spices, tender chicken, and colorful vegetables makes it a crowd-pleaser every time. Try it out, and let the aroma and taste transport you to the heart of Guyanese culture!
Bon Appetite