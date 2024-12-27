Cook rice according to packaging, then fluff and allow to cool. 2 cups of jasmine rice

While the rice is cooking prepare the other ingredients.

In a bowl, combine shredded chicken, grated garlic, 1 teaspoon Chinese 5 Spice, lite soy sauce, ground ginger, paprika and cayenne pepper and mix together well. 2 large cooked and shredded chicken breasts, 5 cloves of garlic, ¼ cup of lite soy sauce, 1½ teaspoon of Chinese 5 spice, ½ teaspoon of ground ginger, Pinch of paprika, Pinch of cayenne pepper

Then add oil to a large skillet, wok or sauté pan on medium heat and bring up to temperature. 2 tablespoons of avocado or similar oil

When the oil is hot, add the onions and sauté until the onions are soft and brown, then add the bell peppers and continue to sauté for about a minute. 2 green onions, ½ large red bell pepper

Then add the defrosted mixed vegetables, ½ teaspoon of salt, ½ teaspoon of Chinese 5 spice and sauté until the carrots are fully cooked. 1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables or 1 cup of frozen peas and carrots and ½ cup of frozen corn, 2 tablespoons of avocado or similar oil

Next, remove the vegetables from the pot and set aside.

Then add the seasoned shredded chicken breasts to the pan and sauté until the chicken is brown and the soy sauce has cooked off. 2 large cooked and shredded chicken breasts

Then add the cooked mixed vegetables back to the pan followed by cooked rice.

Mix together well and continue to sauté on high heat until the rice is completely combined with the other ingredients – this should take about 5 minutes.