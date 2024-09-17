News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. September 17, 2024: Yverdon Sport has Jamaican international and Reggae Boyz Dexter Lembikisa from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2024/25 season. The 20-year-old right-back is the final addition to Alessandro Mangiarratti’s squad as the team prepares to compete in the Swiss Super League.

Reggae Boyz defender Dexter Lembikisa will suit up for club Yverdon Sport in the Swiss Super League for the 2024/25 season

Lembikisa, who has earned 10 caps for Jamaica, joins Yverdon Sport after spending last season on loan with Scotland’s Heart of Midlothian, where he played nine matches and scored one goal. A product of Wolverhampton’s academy, Lembikisa has made 52 appearances and scored three goals for the U21 side.

Known for his athleticism and aggressive playing style, Lembikisa expressed his enthusiasm for joining Yverdon Sport: “I come here with the desire to continue my development, gain experience, and most importantly, win. I love winning! On the field, I enjoy one-on-ones and taking on the opponent.”

Lembikisa will train with the squad for the first time on Tuesday and is eligible to play in this weekend’s match against Lausanne-Sport. He also reunites with former teammate Christian Marques, with whom he previously played in England.