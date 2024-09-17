News Americas, New York, NY, September 17, 2024: Jamaican food giant Juici Patties is set to expand its U.S. presence with the opening of its fourth franchise location next month. The new outlet will open on October 18th at 11735 City Hall Promenade in Miramar Town Center, South Florida.

This will be the latest addition to the growing chain in Florida, joining existing locations in Hollywood, Lauderhill, and Sunrise.

Juici Patties’ journey began in Jamaica when founder Jukie Chin, at just 16 years old, started making patties in his mother’s kitchen and selling them at his parents’ grocery store. The first official Juici Patties location opened in 1980 with just three employees. Today, the brand boasts over 60 locations across Jamaica.

The U.S. expansion, which started last summer, aims to meet the growing demand for authentic Jamaican patties among the Caribbean diaspora and beyond. Daniel Chin, son of Jukie Chin, is now the CEO of Juici Patties’ U.S. branch and is committed to maintaining the brand’s reputation for quality and customer care.

Juici Patties also offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs passionate about sharing Jamaican cuisine. Franchise units come in three sizes—small, standard, and large—with initial investment costs ranging from $386,950 to $832,550, including a $45,000 franchise fee.

For more information on how to bring Juici Patties to your city, visit juicipattiesfranchising.com.