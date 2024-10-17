News Americas, New York, NY, Thurs. Oct. 17, 2024: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new measures aimed at providing temporary immigration relief for eligible Lebanese nationals currently residing in the United States. These actions include Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) and a new Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Lebanon, offering the opportunity for work authorization and protection from deportation.

The TPS announcement comes as Israel wages war on Lebanon. Intense Israeli airstrikes in Nabatieh have left 16 people dead, including the city’s mayor. Scores have been injured. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that Lebanon will receive an 18-month TPS designation due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary conditions in the country, making it unsafe for Lebanese nationals to return. Those approved under this TPS designation will be permitted to stay in the U.S. while diplomatic efforts for stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border continue.

To qualify for TPS, Lebanese nationals (or stateless individuals who last resided in Lebanon) must have been continuously residing in the U.S. since October 16, 2024. Lebanese nationals who entered after this date will not be eligible. Details on how to apply for TPS and employment authorization will be published in a Federal Register Notice in the coming weeks. DHS has advised individuals to wait for the notice before applying.

In addition to the TPS designation, Lebanese nationals covered by President Biden’s Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) order, announced on July 26, 2024, can now apply for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) valid through January 25, 2026. Applications for EADs can be submitted using Form I-765, and each case will be reviewed individually by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Furthermore, DHS announced Special Student Relief for F-1 nonimmigrant students from Lebanon. This relief will allow eligible students to apply for work authorization, increase their working hours during school sessions, and reduce their course load while maintaining their F-1 status.

In total, approximately 11,000 Lebanese nationals are expected to benefit from these DED and TPS actions. Additionally, around 1,740 Lebanese F-1 students in the U.S. may qualify for Special Student Relief.

These moves come as the U.S. works to provide humanitarian aid while diplomatic efforts seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.