News Americas, New York, NY, Thurs. Oct. 17, 2024: Award-winning Jamaican actor and singer, Dianne Dixon, is set to star in the American premiere of the psychological drama Goodbye, Doctor, which will open at The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres on October 24th. The play, written by internationally acclaimed playwright and psychoanalyst Betty Milan, will run until November 3, 2024.

Dianne Dixon in rehearsal as Maria in Goodbye, Doctor. (Photo courtesy of Psykout Productions.)

Directed by Brazilian Debora Baladini, the Executive Director of New York City-based Brazilian theater company Group Dot BR, Goodbye, Doctor promises to be a gripping exploration of the mind and soul. The drama is set in Paris in the 1970s and is based on Milan’s real-life psychoanalytic sessions with the controversial psychiatrist Jacques Lacan. It follows Seriema, a Brazilian woman of Lebanese descent, who seeks healing after two miscarriages and the breakdown of her marriage. Her sessions with Lacan lead her to confront buried memories and emotions, ultimately grappling with inner demons.

Dianne Dixon as Maria in Goodbye, Doctor. (Photo courtesy of Psykout Productions.)

Dixon plays the role of Maria, a spiritual mother figure whose presence profoundly influences Seriema’s thoughts and actions. Appearing alongside Dixon in the production are Barbara Riethe, Jerry Topitzer, and Ian Melamed. Riethe and Melamed also serve as co-producers through Psykout Productions.

This marks Dixon’s return to the stage after her recent role as Queen Rasta in Alwin Bully’s McBee at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center earlier this year. A highly respected Caribbean artist in New York, Dixon has built a remarkable career that includes diverse stage roles in productions such as Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Black Spectrum Theatre, An Old Woman Remembers at Billie Holiday Theatre, and Not About Eve at the National Black Theatre Festival. She also starred in the Off-Broadway musicals Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort and Flambeaux, the latter of which won six Audelco Awards in 2015.

Dixon’s on-screen work includes appearances in the Emmy Award-winning web series We Are New York, the 9/11 drama Echoes of a Lost Son, and the films Jamaican Mafia, Victims, and Caribbean Queen. Among her accolades, she is a two-time Audelco Award nominee and the recipient of the Caribbean Life Impact Award and the New York City Council Award for Excellence in The Arts.

Goodbye, Doctor will run from October 24th through November 3rd, with performances at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.