News Americas, New York, NY, Thurs. Oct. 17, 2024: Fans around the world are mourning the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who passed away after reportedly falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne, 31, had been staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel when the incident occurred. Reports indicate that Payne had been acting erratically in the hotel lobby before the fall, and had to be escorted to his room.

Aerial view of the hotel where British singer Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires, taken on October 17, 2024. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

The CasaSur Palermo Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo Hollywood neighborhood of Buenos Aires, is known for its modern design and prime location. Surrounded by bars, art galleries, and top restaurants, it provides an upscale experience for visitors to the city. The hotel features 61 elegantly designed rooms, with minimalist furniture, wooden floors, and a contemporary aesthetic aimed at satisfying guests’ needs. Rooms come equipped with balconies, complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, iPod docks, Nespresso machines, and minibars. Suites offer additional luxuries such as whirlpool tubs and living areas.

A man stands in front of the hotel where British singer Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on October 17, 2024. Tributes poured in Thursday for British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, after he plunged to his death from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

The hotel also offers a variety of amenities, including a heated outdoor pool, a spa, a gym, and complimentary breakfast. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop terrace with a bar, BBQ grills, and panoramic views of the city. CasaSur Palermo’s prime location is a seven-minute walk from Ministro Carranza metro station and 5 km from the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (MALBA). The average nightly rate is around $279.

According to a preliminary autopsy report from the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue, Payne suffered multiple traumas leading to both internal and external bleeding, as reported by the Buenos Aires newspaper La Nación. Payne had been vacationing in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, before she left the country. Payne reportedly checked into the hotel alone after Cassidy’s departure on Monday.

Payne, who shared a 7-year-old son named Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, had recently shared photos of his trip to Argentina on social media. He and Cassidy had attended former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert at the Movistar Arena on Oct. 2.

The singer had previously been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, revealing that he experienced “rock bottom” and even “suicidal ideation” during his time in One Direction. The British pop group, formed in 2010 on The X Factor, rose to international fame before disbanding in 2016.