News Americas, New York, NY, January 6, 2025: Former President of Guyana, Donald Ramotar, delivered a pointed critique of Israel on Saturday, accusing the nation of human rights violations against Palestinians in Gaza and condemning the international community’s failure to intervene.

A woman stands beside the debris of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike on Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on January 6, 2025, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramotar made the remarks during the funeral ceremony for the late Surinamese President Desi Bouterse, held in Paramaribo, Suriname. In his speech, Ramotar also criticized the Netherlands for its continued support of Israel.

Ramotar and Joseph Harmon, a former opposition leader in Guyana, were the only international speakers at the event, which drew tens of thousands of mourners and onlookers. Video tributes were shared by prominent figures, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and singer Eddy Grant, both of whom had close ties to Bouterse.

Call for CARICOM Leadership

Ramotar urged the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to take a bold stand on global issues, advocating for Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations. He argued that such action would demonstrate true solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“It is not an extreme position,” he said, citing South Africa’s suspension from the UN during apartheid as precedent.

Remembering Bouterse

In offering condolences to Bouterse’s widow and family, Ramotar reflected on his close personal relationship with the late Surinamese leader. “Our friendship began long before either of us became president,” he said, describing Bouterse as “one of the Caribbean’s great souls” who played a pivotal role in Suriname’s political, social, and economic life.

Ramotar praised Bouterse as a nationalist committed to true independence for Suriname and the Caribbean. “For him, independence was not just a flag or anthem; it was about substance and self-reliance,” he noted, commending Bouterse’s efforts to reduce Suriname’s dependency on its former colonial power, the Netherlands.

Critique of “Imperialist” Forces

The former Guyanese president characterized Bouterse as a target of imperialist forces due to his firm stand against global injustices. Ramotar accused nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands of hypocrisy, pointing to their inaction on human rights violations in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as their roles in global conflicts.

“It is those same morally bankrupt politicians who persecuted Comrade Bouterse,” Ramotar stated, alleging they falsely accused him to serve imperialist agendas. He criticized the Dutch courts for rejecting appeals to halt arms shipments to Israel and condemned the United States for using its UN veto to protect Israel from accountability.

Tributes and Controversies

In a video tribute, singer Eddy Grant described himself as a “true friend” of Bouterse, calling the late leader a man who “led from the front.”

Bouterse, who died on December 23 while evading a 20-year prison sentence for the 1982 murders of 15 political opponents, was cremated privately on Saturday evening. An autopsy revealed he succumbed to complications of liver failure caused by chronic alcohol abuse.

Despite his controversial legacy, Bouterse’s impact on Suriname, the Caribbean, and beyond was acknowledged by many at the funeral, where his commitment to independence and regional unity was celebrated.