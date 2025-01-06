newsamericas

To make Keshi Yena, clean and season chicken with lime juice, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, and onion. Let it marinate, then broil or bake until cooked, debone, and set aside. Sauté tomatoes, onions, green pepper, parsley, and seasoning, then mix with olives, capers, raisins, piccalilli, and ketchup. Simmer until thickened, then cool and combine with beaten eggs.

Prepare a cheese shell or line a casserole with Edam or Gouda slices. Add egg, then layer meat mixture and hard-cooked eggs. Top with cheese slices or the cheese cap, seal with more egg, and cook in a double boiler or water bath. Once set, invert and serve warm to preserve texture.