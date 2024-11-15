By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 15, 2025: In mid-July, as calls intensified for President Joe Biden to step aside following what was widely viewed as a “disastrous” debate with MAGA Republican Donald Trump, I argued in this column that it would be a “mega mistake” to nominate Kamala Harris without a mini-primary. My reasoning wasn’t based on Harris’ record as vice president or her polling against Trump, but rather on the enduring issues of race and gender in America.

Presidential candidate and US Veep, Kamala Harris and husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during a concession speech at Howard University in Washington DC, United States on November 5, 2024. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In that July piece, I stated bluntly: “America is still inherently a racist and sexist place; and in 2024, it’s more so than ever.” I continued: “Mark my words – America will not elect another Black president, much less a Black, female president.”

I feared that Harris would struggle against Trump and his base of White voters, who I believed, and still do, are intent on preventing another Black president from being elected in America in our lifetime, and worse, a Black woman.

On the night of November 5th, 2024, I was unfortunately proven right. I felt dread as the results unfolded. But I had foreseen this months before others on TV networks, in mainstream newspapers, and even among Democratic strategists and so-called influencers.

Since Barack Obama’s historic win, right-wing voters in America have mobilized around a resistance to social progress. Trump’s rhetoric, steeped in the language of White supremacy and “taking back” power, struck a chord. Here was someone who vocalized fears of diminished influence, trash talked everyone, and reassured supporters with promises to “Make America Great Again.”

And so, on November 5th, we saw White America – along with portions of the Black, Latino, and Asian communities – help elect a convicted felon back to the White House. Exit poll data revealed this was a vote largely shaped by the Caucasian demographic of voters.

According to the NBC Exit Poll data, 57 percent of White voters chose Trump in 2024, with 60 percent of White men and 53 percent of White women among them. This voting bloc was supported by 46 percent of Latino voters, 39 percent of Asians, and 13 percent of Black voters, as well as 52 percent of individuals identifying as “other,” including Native Americans, according to the poll.

The choice of 50.9 percent, or 72,751,731 voters, will now shape America for decades to come in 2025, with MAGA-aligned leadership in control of the White House, the Senate, the Congress and the Supreme Court, and numerous states, reinforcing the influence of White supremacy and patriarchy for generations.

The message is clear: know your place.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.