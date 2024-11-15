Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: This week, we bring you a unique Caribbean recipe that is especially known in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It’s Conch Souse. Here’s the recipe.

Conch Souse

This unique Caribbean recipe is especially known in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It’s Conch Souse
Prep Time 30 minutes
Cook Time 30 minutes
Course Side Dish
Cuisine #caribbean
Servings 4 People
Calories 200 kcal

Ingredients
  

  • 2 lbs. Conch
  • 1 Onion medium
  • 1 Cucumber
  • 2 Limes
  • Parsley
  • Celery
  • Sweet Pepper
  • Hot Pepper to Taste
  • Salt to Taste

Instructions
 

  • Clean away slime from conch using salt and lime.
  • Pound conch well as this helps to make it tender.
  • Boil until tender.
  • Prepare pickle using cucumber, onion and other seasoning.
  • Cool conch and cut into small pieces.
  • Put into pickle.
  • Decorate with parsley and serve cool.
Notes

Bon appetite  
