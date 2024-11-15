News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: This week, we bring you a unique Caribbean recipe that is especially known in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It’s Conch Souse. Here’s the recipe.
Conch Souse
This unique Caribbean recipe is especially known in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It’s Conch Souse
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. Conch
- 1 Onion medium
- 1 Cucumber
- 2 Limes
- Parsley
- Celery
- Sweet Pepper
- Hot Pepper to Taste
- Salt to Taste
Instructions
- Clean away slime from conch using salt and lime.2 lbs. Conch
- Pound conch well as this helps to make it tender.2 lbs. Conch
- Boil until tender.2 lbs. Conch
- Prepare pickle using cucumber, onion and other seasoning.1 Onion, 1 Cucumber, Sweet Pepper, Salt, Hot Pepper
- Cool conch and cut into small pieces.2 lbs. Conch
- Put into pickle.
- Decorate with parsley and serve cool.Parsley
Notes
Bon appetite