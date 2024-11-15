News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: This week, we bring you a unique Caribbean recipe that is especially known in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It’s Conch Souse. Here’s the recipe.

Conch Souse This unique Caribbean recipe is especially known in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It’s Conch Souse Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Course Side Dish Cuisine #caribbean Servings 4 People Calories 200 kcal Ingredients 2 lbs. Conch

1 Onion medium

1 Cucumber

2 Limes

Parsley

Celery

Sweet Pepper

Hot Pepper to Taste

Salt to Taste Instructions Clean away slime from conch using salt and lime. 2 lbs. Conch

Pound conch well as this helps to make it tender. 2 lbs. Conch

Boil until tender. 2 lbs. Conch

Prepare pickle using cucumber, onion and other seasoning. 1 Onion, 1 Cucumber, Sweet Pepper, Salt, Hot Pepper

Cool conch and cut into small pieces. 2 lbs. Conch

Put into pickle.

Decorate with parsley and serve cool. Parsley Notes Bon appetite Keyword conch souse