News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 20, 2018: This weekend, we bring you a Caribbean recipe that caters to those dessert lovers with a constant sweet tooth craving. It is popular especially in Anguilla and St. Kitts & Nevis. Here is this week’s simple recipe for Green Banana Pudding.

Ingredients

  • 6 green bananas, grated
  • 2 tbsps. shredded coconut
  • 2 tbsps. flour
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ tsp. nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. vanilla essence
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 1 oz. margarine
  • 2 tsps. raisins
  • ¼ tsp. Salt

Method

  • Add ½ cup coconut milk to grated bananas.
  • Beat until there are no lumps.
  • Add all other ingredients and beat again.
  • Pour into a greased pie dish and bake for 40 minutes.
  • Decorate when cooled with shredded coconut.

