News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 20, 2018: This weekend, we bring you a Caribbean recipe that caters to those dessert lovers with a constant sweet tooth craving. It is popular especially in Anguilla and St. Kitts & Nevis. Here is this week’s simple recipe for Green Banana Pudding.
Ingredients
- 6 green bananas, grated
- 2 tbsps. shredded coconut
- 2 tbsps. flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- ½ tsp. vanilla essence
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1 oz. margarine
- 2 tsps. raisins
- ¼ tsp. Salt
Method
- Add ½ cup coconut milk to grated bananas.
- Beat until there are no lumps.
- Add all other ingredients and beat again.
- Pour into a greased pie dish and bake for 40 minutes.
- Decorate when cooled with shredded coconut.