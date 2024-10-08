News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 20, 2018: This weekend, we bring you a Caribbean recipe that caters to those dessert lovers with a constant sweet tooth craving. It is popular especially in Anguilla and St. Kitts & Nevis. Here is this week’s simple recipe for Green Banana Pudding.

Ingredients

6 green bananas, grated

2 tbsps. shredded coconut

2 tbsps. flour

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. vanilla essence

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 eggs beaten

1 oz. margarine

2 tsps. raisins

¼ tsp. Salt

Method