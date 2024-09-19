News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Feb. 23, 2018: Pachownie, (pronounced Pa-chow-nie) Curry, is actually the Urdu word for lamb intestines. So Pachownie curry refers to sheep tripe or intestines curried, and is popular in Guyana. Here is my recipe for Pachownie Curry from my book, ‘Hot & Spicy: Caribbean Curries,’ available on Kindle.

Ingredients

1/2 lb Sheep tripe/intestines cleaned

1/2 lb Sheep liver

1/2 lb Sheep heart

½ pound Sheep stomach cleaned

2 tsp tomato paste

¼ cup vinegar

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp garam masala

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1 pot boiling water

1 onion-chopped

1 head of garlic-chopped

½ Scotch Bonnet pepper

1 stick of cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground clove

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp flour

Method

Cut heart and liver into little cubes. Turn over the runner with chop stick or cleaned pointer broom. Cut the stomach about 1 inch in length and width. Soak all in vinegar. Rinse and add flour and salt to all organs. Wash and add to pot of boiling water. Add onion, garlic and pepper to chopper or blender and blend. In a large Dutch Pot or Kaharee, heat oil. Mix garam masala, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, and clove to seasoning mixture. Mix into a paste and add to oil and cook for 1-2 minutes until curry begins to fry in. Add all the organs, coat with curry and fry for a few minutes. Cook on medium-low for 20 minutes. Add salt and tomato paste and cook for another 20 minutes. Add enough boiling water, and cook on low heat until water is absorbed and all the organs are tender. If organs are still hard, pressure cook for a few minutes until tender.

Serve the Pachownie Curry with dhal and rice, roti or or dhal puri or separate as an appetizer.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is CMO at Hard Beat Communications, Inc.which owns the brands: NewsAmericasNow, CaribPRWire and InvestCaribbeanNow. She was born in the Caribbean and is set to release a book of recipes on Caribbean Curries this June.