News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, WEds. Nov. 6, 2024: The FBI has reportedly joined the investigation into the murder of St. Peter’s MP Asot Michael, according to sources cited by Antigua Newsroom today.

The late Ascot Michael

A young male suspect, reportedly of Jamaican descent, was detained while allegedly attempting to leave the country. Authorities have not disclosed further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his full support for the investigation, pledging resources to assist law enforcement in bringing those responsible to justice.

Michael’s body was discovered at his Dry Hill residence on Tuesday, bearing multiple stab wounds that police confirmed as evidence of foul play. The murder has sparked widespread condolences for the late MP.

Antigua and Barbuda has called on international allies to assist in what is becoming one of the country’s most significant homicide investigations. Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney confirmed that both regional and global resources are being mobilized to support the investigation.

“We are committed to bringing justice to this case,” Commissioner Rodney stated. “In a crime of this magnitude, it is essential we use every available resource—local, regional, and international. I’ve already begun reaching out to our counterparts abroad to strengthen our investigative capabilities and bring specialized expertise.”