News Americas, New York, NY, October 9, 2024: A pipeline that will allow Guyana to transport natural gas produced by an Exxon Mobil-led consortium to shore has been connected to two of the project’s floating production platforms, according to Exxon’s Guyana head, Alistair Routledge, as reported on Wednesday.

The “Gas-to-Energy” project, spearheaded by the Guyanese government, is designed to supply a 300-megawatt power plant and a natural gas liquids (NGL) facility with gas from two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels located in Exxon’s Stabroek block.

The 200-kilometer (124.3-mile) pipeline could be operational by the end of this year, Routledge told local reporters, according to Newsroom Guyana. The project, slated for completion next year, is expected to lower electricity costs and reduce emissions, marking the first use of associated gas produced in the country.

Guyana has invested approximately $400 million in the development of this project, which represents a significant step in the country’s efforts to diversify its energy portfolio and enhance sustainability.

The Exxon consortium, which includes China’s CNOOC and U.S.-based Hess, temporarily paused oil and gas output at the platforms during the third quarter to facilitate the pipeline connection. “Risers have now been successfully connected to the pipeline, and we have conducted several tests and de-watering exercises to ensure everything is functioning correctly,” Routledge added.

Once operational, the “Gas-to-Energy” project is anticipated to provide more reliable and affordable energy to Guyana, fueling industrial growth and reducing the country’s dependence on imported energy sources. This strategic move is set to further bolster Guyana’s growing status as a key energy producer in the region.