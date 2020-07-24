News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 24, 2020: To outsiders, marijuana seems like such a mysterious industry. Before legalization efforts, the dried herb might have traveled thousands of miles before reaching end users; it might have been grown in another country or have been laced with who knows what other drugs. While these aren’t the primary reason marijuana was made illegal in the 20th century, they became a source of concern for some would-be stoners.

These days, users can at least be certain that the cannabis products they buy from licensed dispensaries are safe — but the process the dispensaries use to obtain their weed is still not well known. Considering that there remains a black market for marijuana in many states, those curious about cannabis sourcing can read on to learn more about where legal dispensaries go to get weed.

Some Grow Their Own

Some of the oldest, most established dispensaries have long been affiliated with marijuana growing operations. These dispensaries are almost like farm-to-table weed shops or the tasting rooms located on vineyard property; they exclusively sell product grown on their property, but the experience of visiting these spaces is a bit more exciting than buying bud at a typical dispensary.

Usually, dispensaries that manage their own grow operations are a class above. Shop décor tends to be refined, and product lines tend to be cohesive and intensely aesthetic. This could be due to the high costs associated with managing a grow operation; marijuana farmers need more capital to produce quality cannabis products, and that extra capital might also be funneled into a sophisticated and profitable brand store. What’s more, budtenders at these dispensaries will inevitably know more about available products because the company can provide them with details regarding growing conditions, cannabinoid content, refinement processes and more.

Often, cannabis tourism companies will arrange guided tours of dispensaries connected to grow operations. This allows tourists to see inside a grow op, sample some fresh bud and communicate with knowledgeable and friendly budtenders. Not all dispensaries affiliated with cannabis farms are located near the growing location, but dispensaries that do source from their own operation will not hesitate to tell patrons about it.

Most Buy From Growers

Because grow operations are complex and organized differently than a retail marijuana store, most dispensaries do not dabble in cannabis cultivation. Instead, they purchase weed products from various types of producers, to include commercial growers, concentrate manufacturers, edible bakeries and more.

Evaluating cannabis suppliers takes knowledge and diligence. While the most famous cannabis growers put passion into their work with the goal of producing a safe, pure and potent end product, there are plenty of less-than-scrupulous marijuana growers in the industry for a quick buck. It is the dispensary’s job to identify the best products for their target market, which requires communication with grow ops, product samples, laboratory testing and more. Usually, an established dispensary will start to develop relationships with different producers and growers. This can help cut the costs of certain products and give budtenders access to more information about the products they sell.

It is worth noting that not all dispensaries are after the same product quality. Deluxe dispensaries catering to a wealthy clientele in Portland’s affluent Forest Park neighborhood might opt for fully organic weed products with high THC and CBD content — but a middle-class Salem dispensary might prioritize price point, which will impact both the purity and the potency of their product. Budding stoners need to consider what is important to them in their marijuana purchasing and find dispensaries with the same values.

Almost All Have Good Bud

Anytime a stoner visits a new dispensary, they should take the time to interact with the budtenders behind the counter. Asking questions about how the bud is cultivated — with pesticides? Indoor or outdoor? etc. — and where to find the best value in the shop. Budtenders should always be able to connect individuals with the best products to suit their needs, regardless of where they source their products or what clientele they usually service.

It is possible that, as legalization continues across the U.S. and the industry proves more and more profitable, dispensaries will become less focused on providing quality weed goods and more interested in increasing revenue. However, for now, dispensaries are most likely to obtain their bud from trustworthy sources, ensuring safe, quality weed for all.