News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. June 12, 2024: As the US faces India today in the ICC World Cup match in Nassau, NY, two Caribbean heritage players are part of the US Cricket squad in Caribbean American Heritage Month. They are:

Aaron Jones

Caribbean heritage cricketer, Aaron Jones of Team USA, is presented with the Player of the Match award from Ian Bishop after winning the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 1, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)



Aaron Jones, the current vice-captain of the US Cricket Team, is of Bajan parentage. A right-handed top-order batsman and occasional leg spinner, Jones made his List A debut in January 2016 and his first-class debut in October 2017. He has been a significant player for the US since 2018, making notable contributions in T20I and ODI formats. Jones was the leading run-scorer for the US in the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament and has continued to excel, including a standout performance in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where he scored a match-winning 94 off 40 deliveries. Jones was presented with the Player of the Match award from Ian Bishop after winning the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on in Dallas, Texas.

Steven Ryan Taylor

Caribbean heritage player Steven Taylor of Team USA poses for photographs with fans after the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Pakistan at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 1, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)



Florida-born Steven Ryan Taylor, of Jamaican parentage, is a left-handed top-order batsman and right-arm off-spin bowler. Taylor has played in West Indian domestic cricket and several Caribbean Premier League (CPL) teams. He has been a key player for the US, becoming the first U.S. batsman to score a century in Twenty20 competition in 2013. Taylor made his ODI debut for the US in April 2019 and achieved his first ODI century in June 2022 against Nepal. Known for his explosive batting and reliable off-spin, Taylor has been an essential part of the US cricket team’s growth and success on the international stage.

Match time for today’s match-up is 10:30 AM EST.

