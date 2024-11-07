News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024: The Miss Panama Organization has officially stripped 19-year-old Italy Mora of her title as Miss Universe Panama 2024 following her recent expulsion from the Miss Universe pageant. While the organization initially indicated she would keep her title, they later reversed this decision, citing “repeated breaches of contract” as the cause for her dismissal.

In an official statement, the organization denied rumors surrounding her expulsion, stating, “We categorically deny any version of events that aim to mislead public opinion about the reasons for this decision.” The statement clarified that the organization remains committed to Miss Universe’s standards and will focus on selecting Panama’s representative for Miss Universe 2025.

Italy Mora’s Response

Mora reacted strongly to her title loss, alleging on social media that she had faced “violated rights” and “extortion.” She also demanded a formal copy of her dismissal and details of the sanctions. “I am NOT the first Miss Universe to be dismissed for exposing my violated rights and the extortion we faced from national and international bodies,” she posted.

Leaked Audio Controversy

Mora’s dismissal came amid a leaked audio scandal allegedly involving César Anel Rodríguez, the Miss Panama director. The audio, circulated online, appears to reveal a covert plan to secure unauthorized makeup assistance for Mora, which would have breached pageant rules. In the recording, Rodríguez reportedly discusses plans to arrange a private space for Mora’s makeup, stating, “Of course, that’s the room to fix Italy, quietly, because it’s something done under the table.”

Rodríguez defended the organization in a live video, explaining that Mora “made a mistake that the organization cannot allow.” Despite her expulsion from Miss Universe 2024, Rodríguez affirmed that Mora would remain part of the organization, stating, “She is still the queen of our organization and will continue to have our full support and appreciation.”

What’s Next for Panama?

With the Miss Universe competition underway and the crowning ceremony set for November 16th in Mexico City, Panama will not be represented in this year’s pageant.