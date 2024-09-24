News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 24, 2024: Caribbean immigrant and Puerto Rican sprint hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was among six athletes and officials inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame recently.

FLASHBACK – Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn celebrates with Puerto Rico’s national flag after winning the Women’s 100m Hurdles final of the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics finals at the Roi Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 14, 2024. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Camacho-Quinn, who won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was joined by fellow inductees including four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, coach John Cropp, Henrik Larsen (rifle), Jodie Meeks (men’s basketball), and Corey Peters (football).

During her time at Kentucky, Camacho-Quinn earned three NCAA titles – two in the 100-meter hurdles (2016, 2018) and one in the 4×100-meter relay, (2017). A six-time SEC champion, she also set four school records and remains one of Kentucky’s most decorated track and field athletes.

Following her induction at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Camacho-Quinn, who represented Kentucky from 2016 to 2018, expressed her gratitude on Instagram. Reflecting on her journey, she thanked her family, coaches, and supporters, acknowledging the challenges she overcame during her time at the university.

“The journey wasn’t the easiest, but it was well worth it. Although I only got to represent Kentucky for three years, those three years taught me so much about myself and life. Six years after graduating, I am now part of the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame!” she wrote.