News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Sept. 24, 2024: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new procedures for Liberians covered under Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to apply for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) valid through June 30, 2026. The announcement follows a memorandum issued by President Joe Biden on June 28, 2024, which extended DED protections for certain Liberians.

President Biden’s DED Extension for Liberians

The president’s 2024 memorandum defers the removal of eligible Liberians until June 30, 2026. This extension applies to those who were continuously present in the United States since May 20, 2017, and who previously qualified under the 2022 DED memorandum.

Automatic Extension of EADs for Liberians

As part of this Federal Register notice, USCIS has automatically extended the validity of DED-related Employment Authorization Documents bearing the Category Code A11 and expiration dates of March 30, 2020, Jan. 10, 2021, June 30, 2022, or June 30, 2024. These documents will now remain valid through June 30, 2026, without any additional action required by eligible Liberians.

How to Apply for EADs and Travel Authorization

Liberian nationals, as well as individuals with no nationality who last resided in Liberia, are eligible for DED under the terms set by President Biden. While there is no application process for DED itself, eligible individuals can apply for a DED-based EAD by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security may grant travel authorization to those covered under DED. Individuals who wish to travel outside the United States may submit Form I-131, Application for Travel Document. Detailed instructions for both applications are available in the Federal Register notice and on the USCIS website.

USCIS Commitment to Fair and Efficient Processing

USCIS remains committed to adjudicating all EAD applications fairly, efficiently, and with a humane approach. Over the past year, USCIS has successfully reduced processing times for EADs and streamlined the overall adjudication process. For more information on application fees for DED-based EADs, applicants can refer to the USCIS website.

For further details about Deferred Enforced Departure and other USCIS programs, visit uscis.gov.