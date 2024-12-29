News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Dec. 29, 2024: Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who negotiated the return of the Panama Canal to its host nation, passed away at the age of 100 today, leaving behind a legacy of principled leadership, global diplomacy, and humanitarian service.

FLASHBACK: President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader General Omar Torrijos Herrera sign at the OAS Headquarters September 7, 1977 in Washington, D.C. The two new treaties will go into effect October 1, 1979 giving back possession of the canal to Panama in 1999. (Photo by Dirck Halstead/Liaison)

A U.S. Navy veteran, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and tireless advocate for human rights, Carter reshaped America’s role in the world through his focus on peace, democracy, and international cooperation.

As president from 1977 to 1981, Carter navigated one of his most defining achievements in foreign policy: the negotiation of the Panama Canal Treaty. Signed in 1977, the agreement transferred control of the vital canal from the United States to Panama by 1999. Despite domestic opposition, Carter’s vision emphasized fairness and respect for international sovereignty, cementing his reputation as a leader committed to justice.

Carter’s presidency also saw the historic Camp David Accords, a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt that ended decades of hostilities. His diplomacy, marked by integrity and compassion, was a testament to his belief in the interconnectedness of global communities.

“Even after he left office, President Carter never stopped pursuing peace and advancing human rights, in ways big and small, often with his wife and partner of 77 years, Rosalynn, who passed away last year,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “For decades, they worked side-by-side, whether they were picking up hammers to help build homes for families in need, or leading efforts through the Carter Center to eradicate disease, resolve armed conflict, monitor elections, and promote democracy.”

“A man of faith, President Carter once said that ‘our greatest blessings come when we are able to improve the lives of others.’ By that measure and so many others, President Carter lived a blessed life.” he added.