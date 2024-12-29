News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: As a meat and sea food lover I will prepare the usual fare of chicken, turkey, pork, sausages, burgers, steak and various sea foods, such as grill shrimp, lobster and roast stuff fish. I will jerk some and some I will grill after a simple marinade of oil, salt, black pepper and garlic.
I will also select a few starches like plantains and Irish and sweet potatoes and add several vegetables to the menu. For example, I will add egg plant, zucchini, asparagus, tomatoes, yellow squash, carrots, and sweet peppers. In addition I will add spinach and lettuce for a simply salad.
Today I will share with you my recipe For Stuffed Roast Fish on the grill.
Stuffed Roast Fish
Ingredients
- 2 Whole Jack Fish or 2 Whole Red Snapper
- 1/2 lemon juice
- 5 cups water
- Salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 large onion minced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 4 stalks scallion minced
- 1 small scotch bonnet pepper minced )
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 4 whole pimento seeds
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups cabbage chopped
- 6 whole okra (chopped)
- 2 pieces aluminum foil or banana leaf
Instructions
- Clean fish with a mixture of lemon juice and water.2 Whole Jack Fish or 2 Whole Red Snapper, 1/2 lemon juice, 5 cups water
- Marinate fish for one hour with salt, black pepper onion, garlic, scallion, scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, pimento seeds and 2 tables spoon of melted butter.Salt, Black pepper to taste, 1 large onion, 2 cloves garlic, 4 stalks scallion, 1 small scotch bonnet pepper minced ), 2 sprigs thyme, 4 whole pimento seeds, 4 tablespoons butter
- Stuff the marinade into the cavity/ belly of each fish. Add cabbage and okra.2 cups cabbage, 6 whole okra
- Place each fish in the center of the aluminum foil or banana leaf.2 pieces aluminum foil or banana leaf
- Add remaining butter, then wrap the fish securely.4 tablespoons butter
- Place on heated charcoal grill and leave to roast for 10-15 minutes.
Grilled stuffed fish is a delightful and flavorful dish that’s sure to impress at any cookout or gathering. The combination of fresh herbs, spicy scotch bonnet, and the richness of butter and vegetables creates a mouthwatering filling, while the grilling adds a smoky depth to the fish. Whether you’re a seasoned griller or trying it for the first time, this recipe is simple yet full of taste. Serve it up with your favorite sides, and enjoy a delicious, aromatic meal that’s perfect for any occasion!
Bon Appetite!
By Minna LaFortune
EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president of the Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfoodscaribbean/