News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: As a meat and sea food lover I will prepare the usual fare of chicken, turkey, pork, sausages, burgers, steak and various sea foods, such as grill shrimp, lobster and roast stuff fish. I will jerk some and some I will grill after a simple marinade of oil, salt, black pepper and garlic.

I will also select a few starches like plantains and Irish and sweet potatoes and add several vegetables to the menu. For example, I will add egg plant, zucchini, asparagus, tomatoes, yellow squash, carrots, and sweet peppers. In addition I will add spinach and lettuce for a simply salad.

Today I will share with you my recipe For Stuffed Roast Fish on the grill.

Stuffed Roast Fish NewsAmericas Stuffed roast fish on the grill is a flavorful, savory dish that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. Start by cleaning the fish with lemon juice and water, then marinate with salt, black pepper, onion, garlic, scallions, scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, and pimento seeds. Stuff the fish with this aromatic marinade along with cabbage and okra for added texture and flavor. Wrap the stuffed fish in aluminum foil or banana leaves, adding melted butter for richness. Grill over charcoal for 10-15 minutes, allowing the fish to roast to perfection with a tender, smoky flavor. This dish brings a deliciously unique twist to any grilling occasion! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 1 hour hr Cook Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 People Ingredients 2 Whole Jack Fish or 2 Whole Red Snapper

1/2 lemon juice

5 cups water

Salt

Black pepper to taste

1 large onion minced

2 cloves garlic minced

4 stalks scallion minced

1 small scotch bonnet pepper minced )

2 sprigs thyme

4 whole pimento seeds

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups cabbage chopped

6 whole okra (chopped)

2 pieces aluminum foil or banana leaf Instructions Clean fish with a mixture of lemon juice and water. 2 Whole Jack Fish or 2 Whole Red Snapper, 1/2 lemon juice, 5 cups water

Marinate fish for one hour with salt, black pepper onion, garlic, scallion, scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, pimento seeds and 2 tables spoon of melted butter. Salt, Black pepper to taste, 1 large onion, 2 cloves garlic, 4 stalks scallion, 1 small scotch bonnet pepper minced ), 2 sprigs thyme, 4 whole pimento seeds, 4 tablespoons butter

Stuff the marinade into the cavity/ belly of each fish. Add cabbage and okra. 2 cups cabbage, 6 whole okra

Place each fish in the center of the aluminum foil or banana leaf. 2 pieces aluminum foil or banana leaf

Add remaining butter, then wrap the fish securely. 4 tablespoons butter

Place on heated charcoal grill and leave to roast for 10-15 minutes.

Grilled stuffed fish is a delightful and flavorful dish that’s sure to impress at any cookout or gathering. The combination of fresh herbs, spicy scotch bonnet, and the richness of butter and vegetables creates a mouthwatering filling, while the grilling adds a smoky depth to the fish. Whether you’re a seasoned griller or trying it for the first time, this recipe is simple yet full of taste. Serve it up with your favorite sides, and enjoy a delicious, aromatic meal that’s perfect for any occasion!

Bon Appetite!

By Minna LaFortune

EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president of the Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfoodscaribbean/