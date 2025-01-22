News Americas, New York, NY, January 23, 2025: Ground has been broken at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis for 58 new luxury residences – Nevis Peak Residences.

The luxury residences will offer all the five-star amenities and is largely owned by Cascade Investment, the private investment firm of billionaire Bill Gates, which holds nearly three-quarters of the entire Four Seasons management company.

With the rise of branded luxury residences worldwide – such as Ritz-Carlton, Aman, and Porsche – Four Seasons continues to lead the market with its unparalleled reputation and global footprint of 54 residential properties.

Nevis Peak Residences: Caribbean Luxury Redefined

The newly launched Nevis Peak Residences represent the final development opportunity within the Nevis-based resort, offering one- to three-bedroom condominiums designed with a blend of modern luxury and Nevisian charm. Featuring expansive floor-to-ceiling glass doors, sweeping terraces with panoramic ocean views, and stylish island-chic interiors, the residences start at 1,725 square feet. Two of the highly sought-after penthouses have already been sold.

World-Class Amenities and Services

Owners at Nevis Peak Residences will enjoy access to an array of luxurious amenities, including:

A private residents’ clubhouse

Three oceanfront pools and lounges

A Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course

A full-service spa and beach club

The Caribbean’s largest tennis and pickleball complex

Four restaurants on site.

Additionally, a dedicated 24/7 staff is available to manage everything from personal chefs and sunset sailing excursions to pre-arrival grocery stocking and rental management.

A unique benefit for buyers is eligibility for the St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program, allowing homeowners to obtain citizenship within four months of signing a contract. This program offers visa-free travel to 157 countries, zero income or inheritance taxes, and the ability to pass citizenship down to future generations—adding substantial value to the investment.

Exclusive Investment Opportunities

The Nevis Peak Residences start at $2 million, while the nearby Villas at Pinney’s Beach—private, single-family homes—begin at $3.95 million, with only a few remaining.

St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive sales partner for this highly anticipated development.

Preserving the Beauty of Nevis

Known for its lush landscapes and rich marine ecosystems, Nevis maintains strict development regulations to preserve its natural beauty. The island’s pristine charm, abundant wildlife, and adventure-friendly activities—from snorkeling with vibrant coral reefs to world-class kite surfing—make it an irresistible destination for luxury seekers.