News Americas, New York, NY, January 23, 2025: Two actors of Caribbean heritage today earned prestigious Academy Award nominations, shining a spotlight on their exceptional talents and cultural roots.

Zoe Saldaña, whose heritage traces back to the Dominican Republic, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. The actress, known for her dynamic performances in blockbuster franchises like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, already secured a Golden Globe awards earlier this year for the same film. Saldaña faces stiff competition in the category, with nominees including Ariana Grande (Wicked), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist).

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo, whose biological father was born in Belize, has earned a nomination for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal in Sing Sing. Domingo’s journey to this recognition has been marked by years of hard work and perseverance in both film and theater. He will compete for the coveted award alongside Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), whose portrayal of a young Donald Trump has generated significant buzz.

Colman Domingo’s Rise to Stardom

US actor Colman Domingo, whose roots extend to Belize, attend The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Domingo, born in Philadelphia, has built an impressive career across stage and screen. A graduate of Temple University, he initially pursued journalism before transitioning to acting. His early years were marked by roles in theater productions and appearances in television series such as Law & Order and Nash Bridges.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in the Broadway musical Passing Strange, which later became a Spike Lee-directed film. Domingo’s career-defining role came in the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead, where he portrayed the enigmatic Victor Strand. His captivating presence on the show solidified his reputation, eventually leading to a Primetime Emmy Award win for his work in HBO’s Euphoria.

Domingo has since starred in major films, including If Beale Street Could Talk, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and The Color Purple. His portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s Rustin earned him a previous Oscar nomination, making him the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for Best Actor. His latest nomination for Sing Sing further cements his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

Zoe Saldaña’s Continued Success

Caribbean American actress Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for “Emilia Perez” during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Saldaña’s journey to the Oscars has been equally impressive. Raised in a Dominican and Puerto Rican household, she honed her craft in dance before transitioning to acting. She gained international recognition with standout roles in Center Stage, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and the groundbreaking Avatar franchise.

Over the years, Saldaña has carved out a niche as a powerhouse performer, seamlessly transitioning between action-packed blockbusters and more intimate, dramatic roles. Her performance in Emilia Pérez, which delves into themes of justice and resilience, has earned her widespread critical acclaim.

Oscars 2025 Ceremony Details

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony, set to take place on March 2, will be hosted by legendary comedian Conan O’Brien. Organizers are aiming for a fresh yet familiar feel, hoping to engage audiences both in-person and through streaming platforms like Hulu.

This year’s event will also acknowledge the resilience of Los Angeles communities affected by recent wildfires. In a move to honor the gravity of the moment, the Academy has decided to scale back live performances of nominated songs, opting instead for a more reflective and subdued presentation.

Despite these changes, the Oscars remain a celebration of artistic excellence, and the nominations of Zoe Saldaña and Colman Domingo highlight the increasing recognition of Caribbean talent in Hollywood. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors from the region, showcasing the global impact of Caribbean culture in the entertainment industry.