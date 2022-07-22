News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 22, 2022: A new medical marijuana program will soon be offered in Argentina. The Senate approved a bill establishing a regulatory framework for the medical marijuana industry. It enables scientific marijuana research and provides the medicine to qualifying patients free of charge.

The new regulations will benefit the patients with a medical prescription and public health insurance. The new regulations will also acknowledge the many who are already using cannabis for medical purposes.

Under the new rules, patients who qualify for a medical marijuana program can buy and grow purple gelato thc percent and other well-known cannabis strains for medical use if they are registered with the health authority. It is also hoped that this new program will increase access for patients suffering from severe pain, nausea, or other symptoms.

The bill was introduced after petitioning the government to make it legal for children to receive treatment. The Argentine government says the treatment improves the children’s quality of life.