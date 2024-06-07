By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 7, 2024: It’s the weekend, the summer and also the midst of another Caribbean carnival season. That means a lot of Caribbean artists are also dropping new music. Here is some new music that’s out this week.

Sean Paul And Kes

International Jamaican-born dancehall star Sean Paul has teamed up with top Trinidad and Tobago soca artist Kes as well as some of the top voices from India (DIVINE), Pakistan (Bilal Saeed), and Sri Lanka (Yohani) for a remix EP of their high energy uplifting smash ‘Out Of This World’.

The original song is the anthem/theme song for the 2024 Cricket World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events in the world that is currently being played in the Caribbean and the US.

Produced by Trinbagonian producer Tano, the song fuses the sonic influences of Jamaica and Trinidad with India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to create a global sound that can connect with listeners all around the world. Released via Ineffable Records.

Listen HERE

Beenie Man & Hezron

A new generation of fans have been gifted with the opportunity to rock to a dancehall version ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,’ the classic 1966 dance number by The Temptations by Hezron and Beenie Man.

Produced by Pot of Gold Production for Tad’s International Record, Hezron & Beenie Man’s rendition of ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’ is a DJ’s musical delight. Hezron does justice to David Ruffin’s earnest plea for his lover to give him another chance. And the doctor, Beenie Man, showcases his groovy vibes, which is a signature feature of collaborations with this Jamaican musical connoisseur.

Beenie Man complements Hezron’s smoky vocals with a toast big on swag to the melody of Teddy Pendergrass’ 1978 hit song, ‘When Somebody Loves You Back’. The blend of soul, Rhythm and Blues and dancehall makes ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’ a certain hit in diverse markets. Hezron is a stalwart of the Tad’s International Record camp. He has released several well-received songs for the label including ‘Natural Woman’, ‘Save The Children’ and ‘I Shall be Released’ (with Big Youth).

For ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’, Hezron teams with Grammy winner Beenie Man, a dancehall legend whose countless hits include ‘Slam’, ‘Nuff Gal’, ‘Oyster And Conch’, ‘Who Am I’ and ‘Dude.’

Catch it HERE

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=MpRT9aoiC6k&si=VWfRj0t0njiZlwN2

Antaeus Returns With “Athena

Fresh off his Grammy win with Julian Marley, acclaimed artist and music producer Antaeus returns with “Athena,” the eagerly awaited follow-up to his global hit “Byzantine Meditation.”

This captivating new track showcases a mesmerizing performance by Greek-Canadian vocalist Christina Ralli, whose ethereal vocals, invoking the Ancient Greek word “Onar” (meaning a dream or vision), infuse the song with a haunting allure and emotive resonance that captivates listeners.

Athena, the ancient Greek goddess of wisdom, handicraft, and warfare (though not war itself), embodies the intellectual and civilized aspects of conflict, representing virtues such as justice, skill, and prudent restraint. The track draws inspiration from Athena’s symbolism, including the owl and the olive tree, while paying homage to her significance in Greek mythology.

Catch it HERE now

STEPHEN MARLEY

Stephen Marley, the acclaimed 8-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, has released a brand new remix of “Old Soul.” The title track of his latest critically acclaimed album by DJ Delano, co-founder of renowned Jamaican sound system, Renaissance Disco, the “Old Soul (DJ Delano Renaissance Santa Barbara Mix),” features a sample of the classic “Santa Barbara” riddim created by legendary Grammy Award-winning Jamaican drummer, Sly Dunbar (Sly & Robbie), is out now on all streaming platforms.

The new remix release coincides with the second leg of Stephen’s Old Soul Tour (Unplugged) dates, currently with Michael Franti and Spearhead as a co-headliner. Both the remix and tour are a continuation of Stephen Marley’s support of his landmark album Old Soul that was released last fall.

Catch it HERE

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=4LzyERDTonM&list=OLAK5uy_nMI85ml8MG3jgQv9sYHDZBUzFQP6R4A70

Adrian Dutchin

Guyanese soca star Adrian Dutchin is back with ‘Carnival Done.’ Produced by Fabulous Soundsz, the song is sure to be a wonderful addition to this carnival season as Dutchin sings: “wine pon nah nah.”

Listen HERE

Gouvana

Jamaican dancehall powerhouse Govana delivers his new single ‘Four Storey.’ An introspective and uplifting track about pursuing your dreams in order to create the life that you desire despite the obstacles that may be placed in your way. Produced by Curt “Crash Dummy” White, this is the third single from Govana off his upcoming album ‘Legacy’, due out June 28th on Ineffable Records. It follows his recently released singles ‘Dat Mi Seh’ with Skeng and ‘Pull Over’ with Jada Kingdom. Listen Now.

Farenizzi and Charly Black

Dancehall artists Farenizzi and Charly Black team up for a sizzling new single titled “Perfect Timing,” set to heat up the airwaves this summer. Produced by Dutty Rock Productions, the infectious track tells the story of a captivating lady who is all about living in the moment and having a good time, with her mesmerizing dance moves perfectly syncing to the rhythm.

Farenizzi and Charly Black bring their unique styles and energies to “Perfect Timing,” creating a fusion of soul & dancehall beats accompanied by a catchy hook to captivate listeners. This collaboration showcases the undeniable talent and charisma of these two acclaimed artists.

LISTEN HERE

Khalia

Jamaican born and UK grown rising reggae star Khalia delivers her new romantic/sexy single ‘Addicted’. Produced by Anwar Hanchard for Albion Muzic, who’s smooth production lends itself perfectly to Khalia’s silky yet powerful vocals and relatable songwriting. This is the second single released since her debut EP ‘Stay True’, which dropped last year and included features from Shaggy, Mortimer, Tanya Stephens, and Blvk H3ro.

Khalia recently performed at Protoje’s Lost In Time Festival in Jamaica, and is scheduled to perform at Summerjam Festival in Germany in July, along with 6 other shows this summer. Released via Ineffable Records.

Listen HERE