News Americas, Toronto, ON, Mon. June 10, 2024: TEMPO Networks announces an exciting partnership with CaribbeanTales Media Group (CTMG) to provide a platform for the CaribbeanTales catalogue to reach millions of mobile customers worldwide on IOS and Android devices. Under the agreement, TEMPO as lead partner, will give its customers access to a huge range of original locally and regionally produced content from the CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution catalogue directly through its TEMPO+ Caribbean app. This partnership will enable millions of viewers to access Caribbean content in ways that they have not been able to before.

CaribbeanTales and Tempo Networks join forces.

“This groundbreaking partnership is destined to further catapult the distribution of culturally relevant Caribbean content worldwide and create important pathways for Caribbean producers and creatives,” exclaimed Frederick A. Morton Jr. aka Mr. TEMPO, Founder of TEMPO Networks. “I am thrilled to join forces with CaribbeanTales, which has been engaged in the important work of distributing Caribbean content for decades and shares our vision for the production and distribution of quality content documenting Caribbean history and lifestyle.”

“With our partnership we are building on our commitment to support, develop and distribute Caribbean content for Caribbean viewers worldwide,” explains Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO of CTMG. “This partnership expands the reach of CaribbeanTales-TV and brings rich, new content to both the CT and TEMPO+ Caribbean platforms.”

For almost two decades, TEMPO has permeated the hearts and souls of viewers with the network emerging “as the ultimate platform for the expression of the entire Caribbean experience,” says Morton. “Caribbean people have a unique passion for living which shines through everything they do and TEMPO+ Caribbean is the bridge to this culturally rich and trendsetting community.”

CTMG is the leading supporter of content generation in the Caribbean with an enormous library of productions that tell the tales of everyday Caribbean people and the Diaspora through series, dramas, documentaries, animation, comedies and short films. All of this content is currently available on CaribbeanTales-TV.

“This wonderful partnership provides an injection of energy and resources into the world’s availability to access Caribbean content and has the potential to be a game changer for our emerging industry,” says Solomon. “There is now a mechanism through which the most compelling regional projects from the most talented producers can be viewed and disseminated, creating funds for the creators in the process. We are looking forward to working with TEMPO+ Caribbean, and with producers and other partners to build on this important milestone in the establishment of a sustainable indigenous industry for the Caribbean.”

About CaribbeanTales Media Group

Built over 20 years, CaribbeanTales Media Group (CTMG) is the only media group in Canada that provides an ecosystem of screen-based activities that serve Black Canadian, and culturally diverse audiences. CTMG is Black-owned, staffed and controlled. Our Board leadership and staff are mainly Black and are culturally diverse. CTMG provides a pipeline of activities from creation to distribution that aims to uplift, enrich, promote and monetize Black and culturally diverse film and television content for audiences.

CTMG includes: CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution (CTWD), the first full-service film distribution company in the English-speaking Caribbean; the Caribbean-Tales International Film Festival (CTFF) that produces festivals and events; the CaribbeanTales Incubator (CTI), a production hub creating world-class and compelling original content ; and CaribbeanTales-TV (CT-TV), an online streaming video service.

About TEMPO Networks

Founded in 2005, TEMPO Networks is the Caribbean’s leading television, media & entertainment life-style brand capturing Caribbean life & culture worldwide. With its flagship 24/7 linear TV station broadcasting throughout the Caribbean and the USA on cable to over 4M viewers, TEMPO produces popular Caribbean life-style content, featuring travel, tourism, music, cuisine, pop-culture and diaspora life. TEMPO recently launched its streaming platform, TEMPO+ Caribbean, on Apple IOS & Android platforms, with an exciting and ground-breaking slate of original and exclusively curated programming. Its diverse content caters to the very significant and varied worldwide demographic who love and enjoy all things Caribbean.