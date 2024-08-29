News Americas, New York, NY, August 29, 2024: Celebrating his 69th birthday in style on August 28th, veteran reggae artist Beres Hammond has released a visualizer for his latest single, “Let Me Help You.”

Jamaican iconic reggae singer Beres Hammond has dropped a new video.

The visualizer, shot and edited by SAMO, enhances the soulful track with a compelling visual narrative, featuring cameos from notable figures like Machel Montano, Sevana, D’Yani, and others. Interspersed with concert footage and personal photos, the video offers a glimpse into Beres’ remarkable journey in music.

“Let Me Help You” is a re-recording of his 1988 hidden gem, “Let Me Help You Smile Again,” and was released on May 3rd via Harmony House / VP Records. As with the original, Beres himself produced, arranged, wrote, and performed the new version. This track is a rarity in his extensive catalog, as it joins only a few songs that he has re-recorded over his illustrious five-decade career.

The decision to revisit the track was sparked by a conversation about its lyrics during a call to his office. When Beres discovered that the original master recording was lost, he chose to redo the song, enlisting longtime drummer and collaborator Kirk “Kirkledove” Bennett, who assembled a talented team of musicians, including legendary horn player Dean Fraser. The 2024 version of the song replaces the digital elements of the original with live instrumentation, giving the classic a fresh, vibrant sound.

Upon its release, “Let Me Help You” received significant attention, even earning a spot on Spotify’s New Music Friday billboards in New York City’s Times Square and Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square—an honor typically reserved for album releases rather than singles.

Beres announced the single during his annual Love and Harmony Cruise in April, where he performed an all-white concert at sea. Following this, he embarked on an extensive North American tour, visiting cities like New York, Toronto, Miami, and Los Angeles, where he delighted fans with his timeless hits and soulful performances.

Catch it here