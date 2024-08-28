News Americas, New York, NY, August 28, 2024: Caribbean heritage tennis star Naomi Osaka is back at the US Open, securing her first major win in more than four years by defeating top-10 player Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. After openly discussing the mental health challenges she faced since returning from maternity leave, Osaka rediscovered her form with a commanding first-round victory.

Caribbean heritage tennis star, Naomi Osaka reacts to defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

The Japanese-Haitian star also made a fashion statement during her match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens. Dressed in a custom Nike outfit featuring a green ruffled skirt with a white bow tied around her waist, the four-time Grand Slam champion showcased resilience far beyond her wardrobe. Despite a challenging season, Osaka proved she wasn’t giving up easily.

Naomi Osaka of Japan appears to cry after beating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in a U.S. Open women’s singles first-round tennis match in New York on Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

In front of a packed crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium on August 27, Osaka exuded positivity and determination as she took down her Latvian opponent—also a Grand Slam champion—who had 11 more match wins than Osaka this year.

Fighting back tears, Osaka spoke emotionally after the match, moved by the audience’s standing ovation. “I so badly wanted to step on these courts again,” she shared. “I didn’t know if I could. … Just to win this match, just to be in this atmosphere, means so much to me.”

Naomi Osaka’s US Open performance was remarkable, making no unforced errors in the first set and finishing the match with only five, 16 fewer than Ostapenko. Reflecting on her victory, she added with a smile, “I do remember thinking, ‘I need to win this match so I can wear my other color.’ That was very important to me. I guess you’ll see my other color next time.”

Ranked 88th in the world, Osaka had earned a wild card spot in the women’s singles main draw after not qualifying directly. She entered the tournament with an 18-15 record, following her most recent loss in the qualifying rounds of the Cincinnati Open. On Instagram, she candidly discussed the mental struggles she faced since giving birth to her first child, baby Shai, in July 2023.

“I don’t feel like I’m in my body,” Osaka wrote, before signing off with a promise to give it her best as she headed for New York. So far, her hard work appears to be paying off.

Osaka will next face 2023 French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova, who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Katie Volynets of the U.S.

Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, welcomed baby Shai in July 2023. Speaking to Vogue earlier, Osaka shared her excitement about becoming a mother. “Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life,” she said. “I don’t think I can prepare for it. I think I’m gonna have to go with the flow.”