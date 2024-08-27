News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 27, 2024: Julian Marley, the son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, and Grammy-winning artist/producer Antaeus are once again making waves in the music industry with their submission of Jah Sees Them for the 67th Grammy® Awards.

Following their recent Grammy® win for Best Reggae Album with Colors of Royal at the 66th Grammy® Awards, Julian and Antaeus are now eyeing a new category: Best Remixed Recording in the Pop & Dance/Electronic field. With eligibility for the 2025 Grammy® Awards running from September 2023 to August 2024, Julian Marley’s remix is already generating buzz among fans and critics alike.

The Grammy® timeline includes First Round Voting from October 4 to 15, the Nominations Announcement on November 8, Final Round Voting from December 12, 2024, to January 3, 2025, culminating in the awards ceremony on February 2, 2025.

Their latest release, “Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix,” is a high-energy club track that brilliantly fuses Julian’s signature reggae sound with the infectious rhythms of South Africa’s Amapiano genre. Produced by UK DJ Footsteps, MrMyish, and Antaeus, the remix showcases a dynamic blend of cultures and genres. The track, out now via Monom Records and distributed by The Orchard/Sony, features mixing and mastering by Grammy®-winning engineers Joe Maldonado and Alex Psaroudakis.

Julian Marley expressed his passion for the project, stating: “The Jah Sees Them Amapiano Remix represents my deep love for music beyond reggae. It’s a powerful fusion that bridges cultures and genres, reflecting my belief that music has no boundaries.” Antaeus echoed this sentiment, adding, “This remix embodies our dedication to creating timeless music that resonates across generations and transcends borders.”

The official video for the remix has just premiered on Monom’s YouTube channel, directed by Damaniac Visualz. Shot in iconic Jamaican locations like Kingston, Wickie Wackie Beach, and Port Antonio, the video captures the vibrant energy of the track, featuring stunning Caribbean scenery, bonfires, and captivating performances.

Fresh off a successful European tour, Julian will also join The Marley Brothers on their Legacy US Tour, beginning September 5.

Julian Marley continues to make his mark on the global music scene, following in the footsteps of his father, while Antaeus, with his diverse and acclaimed work, solidifies his role as a visionary force in the industry.

Preview the Grammy Submission – Jah Sees Them.