News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 11, 2024: From Cuba, to Haiti, Guyana to Nicaragua, Colombia and Argentina, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the news from the past week from the Caribbean and Latin America, curated by NewsAmericasNow.com.

Cuba

An old American car drives past waves crashing against the Malecon promenade in Havana due to the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 9, 2024.(Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

In Cuba, before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, it passed over Cuba, creating crashing against the Malecon promenade in Havana on October 9, 2024.

Haiti

As the situation continues to be dire in Haiti, despite the presence of international police including from Kenya and Jamaica, residents of Petite-Rive l’Artibonite are living under constant threat from the Savien gang. The citizens, caught in a vice, are forced to stay at home, prevented from fleeing by other armed groups, who accuse them of tolerating the exactions of the Gran Grif gang. The inhabitants of Petite-Rive are deprived of all freedom of movement, especially those trying to leave the town to seek refuge in neighboring areas.

GUYANA

Guyana Amazon Warriors was beaten by the St. Lucia Kings on their home turf in the CPL 2024 finals. Faf du Plessis, captain of St.Lucia Kings, was able to lift the CPL T20 trophy after the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on October 6, 2024.

Nicaragua

Protests continue in Nicaragua over justice following the murder last month of environmentalist Juan Lopez as well as call for protection for his family and colleagues. Protestors took their message outside the Public Ministry in Tegucigalpa on October 10, 2024. Juan Lopez, who campaigned against open-pit iron ore mining, was shot dead on September 14 after leaving church in the northeastern town of Tocoa. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had ordered protective measures for Lopez due to threats against him and other environmentalists from Tocoa.

Argentina

In Shanghai, China, Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina celebrated after winning the match against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the Men’s Doubles Quarter-finals match on Day 11 of the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters at the Qi Zhong Tennis Centre.

Colombia

And Nico Echavarria of Colombia was part of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah.