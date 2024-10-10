News Americas, New York, NY, October 9, 2024: Hurricane Milton, which caused widespread devastation in parts of Florida on Wednesday night, Oct. 10th, is predicted to reshape the future of the property catastrophe insurance market, according to industry experts.

After Hurricane Milton hit Florida, the city of Clearwater was flooded. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Chris McKeown, CEO of reinsurance ILS and innovation at Vantage Risk, believes the storm marks a significant moment for Florida’s already fragile insurance industry, which has faced premium spikes and insurer exits for years.

“This is an unprecedentedly large storm that defies many meteorological expectations,” McKeown stated at the ILS Bermuda Convergence 2024 Conference according to the Bermuda Royal Gazette reports. He explained that Hurricane Milton, which was at times classified as a Category 5 storm, will be a substantial event for both Florida residents and the state’s insurance industry. The hurricane, he added, underscores the increasing challenges facing insurers in covering losses as federal aid and underinsurance remain critical issues.

Capsized boats were seen at the marina after Hurricane Milton, in Punta Gorda, Florida on October 10, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

McKeown emphasized that early hurricane predictions have limited value for insurers, as they often arrive too late in the year to influence policy decisions. “Hurricane Milton is another reminder of the importance of securing sufficient capital to cover risk, and how unpredictable these events have become,” he said.

People walk in the water as the streets are flooded in the Southeast Seminole Heights section of Tampa due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Mosaic Insurance co-founder and co-CEO Mark Wheeler echoed these concerns, noting that the insurance industry is evolving to meet complex risks but faces challenges in staying relevant. “The industry is in good shape overall, but we must adapt to emerging risks like cyber and environmental disasters,” Wheeler said, pointing to the growing demand for niche insurance products and managing general agencies in the U.S.