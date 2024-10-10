News Americas, New York, NY, October 9, 2024: Three of the world’s best fine dining restaurants are located in Latin America and South America, according to the Travelers’ Choice Awards for Best Fine Dining Restaurants. These awards, based on high volumes of exceptional reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period, highlight restaurants that go above and beyond, with fewer than 1% of 8 million listings achieving this recognition.

The best restaurant in Latin America and second best in the world – Restaurante 1621.

Leading the way for Latin America is, Restaurante 1621 in Cartagena, Colombia, which ranks number 2 in the world and number one in Latin America. With 2,783 glowing reviews, this restaurant combines upscale decor with a romantic ambiance, perfect for intimate evenings. Located at Calle del Curato, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, it is known for its 10-course tasting menu and curated wine pairings. Executive Chef Dominique Oudin blends French culinary techniques with fresh ingredients from the Colombian Caribbean coast, offering a creative and exquisite dining experience. The restaurant also features a specialized wine pairing program by its Head Sommelier. Book here.

Coming in at number 4 globally and second in Latin America is Casa Vigil, located in Mendoza, Argentina. This Michelin-starred gem, with 7,942 reviews, offers a relaxing meal experience on beautiful grounds at RP82 2650 local D18, Godoy Cruz. Owned by renowned enologist Alejandro Vigil, also known as the “Messi of Wines,” Casa Vigil blends high-quality wines with a unique culinary experience. Visitors can enjoy personal wine tours, local dishes, and artistic decor, with highlights like a five-course lunch paired with world-class wines. Don’t miss a tour of the winery’s three themed halls—Hell, Purgatory, and Paradise—where art and wine blend beautifully.

Finally, Oro Restaurante in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, takes the 19th spot globally and third in Latin America. Situated at Av. Gen. San Martin, 889 – Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, this two-Michelin-star restaurant, led by Chef Felipe Bronze, offers a unique and creative dining experience. With 955 reviews, Oro impresses with its innovative flavors, creative presentation, and impressive tasting menus. Chef Bronze, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, has been named “Chef of the Year” multiple times. Oro continues to revolutionize Brazilian cuisine, offering a top-notch gastronomic experience in a stunning space.

These award-winning restaurants in Latin America not only showcase the region’s culinary excellence but also provide travelers with unforgettable dining experiences.