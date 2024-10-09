News Americas, New York, NY, October 9, 2024:The first-ever Savage x Fenty x Diesel collaboration has officially arrived, featuring a sizzling lineup of lingerie and loungewear with bold, lacy silhouettes, thanks to the collabo with Caribbean born superstar, Rihanna.

The collection seamlessly blends Savage x Fenty’s body-positive, sex-positive ethos with Diesel’s iconic edgy style. It includes unisex undergarments, dresses, and sleepwear, embodying the distinct aesthetics of both brands. And Rihanna made sure to model one of the hot pieces herself.

The debut made waves with its promo video last week, followed by a reveal of archival Diesel pieces that inspired the collection, featuring distressed denim and runway-ready leather. Bodysuits, stockings, and corset slips dominate the drop, with standout items like the Feaux Fade Longsleeve Top, featuring a faded denim print and textured flocking, and Distorted Denim Boxers offering a fresh take on Diesel’s signature style.

The ad with Rihanna was reportedly shot on the beaches of Tuscany. It was conceived by Savage X Fenty creative director Glenn Martens and by Rihanna with photographer Salvatore Matarazzo and videographer Jacopo Farina, shooting a cast of “real Italian characters” in Versilia “as a depiction of complete body acceptance and freedom.”

The 36-year-old singer and business mogul stunned her fans with a series of jaw-dropping images on Instagram featuring the brand’s new foiled fishnet design. Rocking the suspender bustier and foiled fishnet strings, Rihanna left little to the imagination, rounding out her look with matching thigh-high stockings and a plush faux fur blue coat.

Rihanna excitedly captioned the post, writing, “The highly anticipated @diesel collab is finally here,” as she showcased the sultry outfit. The Grammy-winning singer, who is known for her bold style and fearless attitude, continued to push boundaries with this ensemble, blending high fashion with provocative appeal. The combination of foiled fishnet and luxurious faux fur added an extra layer of drama to the eye-catching shoot.

It’s intended to portray “a judgement-free day in the Italian sun, showcasing people of all ages, body types, genders and ethnicities feeling confident in their outfits.”

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna, whose entrepreneurial ventures helped cement the Grammy-winning singer as a billionaire on 2021, said in a statement. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Check out the entire Savage x Fenty collection on savagex.com and diesel.com