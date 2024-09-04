News Americas, New York, NY, September 4, 2024: A 25-year-old man tragically passed away on Tuesday from injuries sustained after a suspect opened fire into a crowd along the New York West Indian American Day Carnival parade route in Brooklyn, NY, on Monday.

A view of the area after 5 people were shot during the West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The victim, identified as Denzel Chan, was shot in the abdomen, while four others were injured in the incident. Authorities have labeled the shooting as gang-related and a targeted attack on a specific group.

The shooter reportedly stood on a cement divider on Eastern Parkway near Classon Avenue and fired into the crowd of thousands gathered for the celebration, according to police.

The shots were fired on the 300 block of Eastern Parkway as the celebration of Caribbean life was underway at about 2:35 p.m., the NYPD said. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Authorities are actively seeking the suspect, described as a man in his 20s, dressed in all brown with oil or paint stains on his shirt and a black bandana. He was last seen fleeing westbound on Classon Avenue.

The NYPD urges anyone with video footage or information regarding the incident to contact them at 1-800-577-TIPS. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

NYPD officials continue to provide updates on the investigation and the conditions of the victims. “I know one person died. Our hearts go out to the family members because you come out to celebrate, you don’t want to come out and have that violence we’ve seen in the past,” said Mayor Eric Adams. He acknowledged that while the parade attracts an element of individuals intent on violence, the community’s collective efforts help prevent further harm.

Among the injured was 64-year-old Marius Sirju, who hadn’t attended the parade in decades due to safety concerns but was present this year while visiting family. He described the sudden chaos when the shooting began. “And then shots start ringing out, and I did not realize I got hit with a bullet,” he recounted. “I felt a burning sensation on my shoulder… I saw blood. That’s when I realized I got shot.” Sirju was hit in the right arm and grazed in the left. He sought help at his brother’s apartment before being taken to the hospital.

Sirju’s 69-year-old sister-in-law, visiting for several months, was also injured, suffering a gunshot wound to her back right shoulder. Additionally, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in the left arm.

The West Indian American Day Carnival, which celebrates the region’s vibrant culture, has been marred by violence in past years. As a result, the NYPD had increased security measures for the event. Over the weekend, 25 guns were taken off the streets, including 10 seized along the parade route. Mayor Adams emphasized that the city will not allow a “numerical minority” to disrupt public safety and stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.