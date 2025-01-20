News Americas, New York, NY, January 20, 2025: Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement that the United States will “take back” the Panama Canal. Trump made the claim during his inaugural address on Monday, prompting swift condemnation from Panama, which insists that the canal remains under its sovereign control.

Demonstrators hold a banner reading “The Panama Canal is Not For Sale” with a picture of US President Donald Trump with a swastika during a protest against his inauguration in Panama City outside the residence of the US ambassador in Panama City on January 20, 2025. Incoming US President Donal Trump has sparked anger among Panamanians by saying he will demand the canal “be returned to us” if Panama could not ensure its “secure, efficient and reliable operation.” (Photo by ARNULFO FRANCO / AFP) (Photo by ARNULFO FRANCO/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mulino reaffirmed Panama’s ownership of the vital waterway, emphasizing that its administration will continue under the Torrijos-Carter Treaty of 1977, which transferred control of the canal from the U.S. to Panama in 1999.

Trump’s Controversial Statement

During his campaign, Trump did not indicate any plans to reclaim the canal. However, last month, he began discussing the possibility of taking possession of the strategic trade route. In his inaugural speech, he claimed that the spirit of the 1977 treaty, signed by then-President Jimmy Carter, had been violated.

“The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty have been totally violated,” Trump said, arguing that the canal should have never been given away and that American ships are “being severely overcharged and not treated fairly.” He also repeated his earlier claim that “China is operating the Panama Canal.”

Earlier this month, Trump suggested that he would not rule out military action to regain control of the canal, raising concerns among international observers and Panamanian officials.

Panama’s Strong Response

In response to Trump’s remarks, Mulino reiterated that the canal is and will remain Panamanian.

“I must fully reject the statements made by President Donald Trump regarding Panama and its Canal in his inaugural address,” Mulino wrote on X. “The Canal is and will remain Panamanian, as I stated in my message to the nation on December 22.”

Mulino stressed that the canal’s control was the result of “generational struggles” that culminated in the 1999 handover. Since then, Panama has successfully administered and expanded the canal, serving global trade, including the United States.

The Panamanian president also warned that any attempt to infringe on the country’s sovereignty would be met with firm action under international law. “Panama will uphold its dignity and use international law to protect our rights,” he stated, adding that “dialogue is the best way to address concerns without compromising our sovereignty.”

Public Reactions and Political Divide

Mulino’s strong stance has garnered widespread support in Panama and beyond.

On X, Mulino reiterated, “The Canal was not a concession to anyone. It was the result of generational struggles that culminated under the Torrijos-Carter Treaty.”

GOP Representative Mike Kelly defended Trump’s position in a Newsweek op-ed, stating that the U.S. must safeguard the canal from growing Chinese influence.

Critics of Trump’s remarks, including the progressive Call to Activism group, responded sharply, posting: “Donald Trump won’t rule out using military force to take over Greenland or the Panama Canal. Greenland belongs to Denmark. This is reckless and dangerous.”

What’s Next?

With Trump’s return to power, his push to expand U.S. influence, including reclaiming the Panama Canal and acquiring Greenland, is expected to face strong resistance both domestically and internationally.

While it remains uncertain how the Trump administration plans to move forward, Panama has made it clear that its sovereignty over the canal is non-negotiable.

As tensions escalate, diplomatic discussions and international legal frameworks will likely play a crucial role in resolving the issue.