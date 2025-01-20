News Americas, New York, NY, January 20, 2025: Grammy-winning, New Orleans-born American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer, and television personality, Jonathan Michael Batiste, known simply as Jon Batiste, has officially opened his first-ever jazz club at the luxurious Baha Mar resort in Nassau, The Bahamas. The 12,900-square-foot venue, which seats 278 guests, aims to revive the golden era of Bahamian nightlife with a nod to the country’s rich musical heritage.

Jon Batiste performing during the grand opening of Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar on January 17, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. Baha Mar has partnered with Multi-Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to launch Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, his first jazz venue, now open in The Bahamas. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Baha Mar)

Baha Mar, located on the iconic Cable Beach, has previously hosted the renowned Bemelmans Bar and boasts one of the Caribbean’s leading art collections. Inspired by the 1950s and 1960s jazz scene in Nassau – when legendary venues like the Cat and Fiddle Club welcomed icons such as Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, and Sammy Davis Jr.—the new club brings an air of refined nostalgia to the island’s entertainment scene.

A New Benchmark in Luxury and Entertainment

Jon Batiste performing at the grand opening of Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar on January 17, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. Baha Mar has partnered with Multi-Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to launch Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, his first jazz venue, now open in The Bahamas. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Baha Mar)

“As with every element at Baha Mar, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and creativity, and Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club is the culmination of our vision to set a new benchmark in entertainment,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “Our partnership with Jon Batiste, an artist whose vision knows no bounds, was essential to crafting a club that radiates soul. Together, we’ve created a venue poised to become an iconic highlight for our guests and a cultural beacon for The Bahamas.”

Batiste, 38, marked the grand opening on Friday, January 17, with a special performance alongside singer Joanna “JoJo” Levesque. The sold-out crowd of nearly 300 VIP guests included The Daily Show host Jon Stewart and several Bahamian dignitaries. The duo delighted the audience with jazz classics such as “‘Round Midnight,” “Never Will I Marry,” and “A Night in Tunisia.”

Reflecting on his return to jazz clubs, Batiste shared his excitement with Page Six, stating, “I’ve been on TV, I’ve done all of these things, but I started in jazz clubs, and now it’s almost like 20 years later to come back … it just makes sense. There’s a symmetry to it. It’s the manifestation of a dream.”

Jon Batiste performs during the grand opening of Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar on January 17, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. Baha Mar has partnered with Multi-Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to launch Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, his first jazz venue, now open in The Bahamas. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Baha Mar)

Batiste to Perform at Super Bowl

Following the grand opening of his jazz club, Batiste is set to perform the U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII on February 9th, airing live on FOX. The pregame show will also feature performances by Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, and Ledisi, paying tribute to the vibrant music culture of New Orleans and showcasing artists from Louisiana.

With his jazz club now open in The Bahamas and a high-profile Super Bowl appearance ahead, Batiste continues to make waves in the music world while honoring jazz.

About Batiste

Batiste, born in Metairie, Louisiana, and raised in Kenner, hails from the renowned Batiste musical family of New Orleans. He began his musical journey at the age of eight, playing percussion with his family’s band, the Batiste Brothers Band, before switching to piano at 11. Influenced by video game soundtracks like Street Fighter Alpha and Final Fantasy VII, he honed his piano skills through classical lessons. At 17, Batiste released his debut album, Times in New Orleans, and attended St. Augustine High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts alongside Trombone Shorty. He later earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in jazz studies from The Juilliard School in New York. During his time there, he released his second album and performed internationally, establishing himself as a rising star in the jazz world.