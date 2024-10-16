By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 16, 2024: In a recent Frontline documentary aired on PBS on September 24th, examining the rise of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, it was revealed that scandal-plagued, thrice divorced Christian televangelist, Paula White-Cain, played a pivotal role in endorsing Trump to evangelical voters during his first presidential run. White-Cain later became Trump’s spiritual advisor during his presidency.

Ex-President and convicted felon Donald Trump speaks at the annual Road to Majority conference in Washington, DC, June 22, 2024. The conference host, Faith and Freedom Coalition, advocates for incorporation of Christianity in American government. (Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

White Evangelical Christians have long been a core voting bloc for Republicans, particularly supporting culturally conservative policies such as opposition to abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. According to the latest Pew Research Center survey, conducted between August 26 and September 2, 2024, a majority of White registered voters in three key religious groups – Evangelicals, Catholics, and Protestants – indicated that they would vote for or lean towards Trump if the election was held today.

So why do so-called White Christians fervently support a man whose platform peddles in lies, hate, scandal, violence and fraud?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines Christianity as “the religion derived from Jesus Christ, based on the Bible as sacred scripture, and professed by Eastern, Roman Catholic, and Protestant bodies.” The central tenets that Jesus taught include love for God and love for one’s neighbor as one’s self.

So, who do Trump-supporting White Christians consider their neighbors? Are their neighbors only other White Christians like Trump, who were “born in America”?

It seems so; given how quickly they accept the lies and xenophobia propagated by Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and their supporters.

Haitians, as well as many immigrants from Latin America, are predominantly Christians – many of them Catholic. So, why do White Christians support a man who sows hatred toward fellow Christians? Is it simply acceptable to ignore this because these Christians are non-white and therefore not considered “neighbors?”

What true Christian can stand by and support a liar, a felon, an adulterer, a xenophobe, a racist and a misogynist?

What Christian can stand by as Trump continues to spread falsehoods like “they’re poisoning the blood” and the absurd accusation that Christian Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs or are coming from asylums and prisons to kill Americans.

Can a Christian conscience cheer for “Send them back!” as Trump made more baseless claims about immigrants in Pennsylvania last week and once again recycled the debunked conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants consuming pets in Springfield, Ohio?

The Bible, which Christians revere as their Holy Book, contains more than 22 scriptures that command love for immigrants and foreigners. Leviticus 19:34 clearly states: “The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”

Yet, these so-called Christian Trump supporters continue to applaud when he says things like: “Do you think Springfield will ever be the same? I don’t think so. The fact is, and I’ll say it now, you have to get them the hell out. You have to get them out, I’m sorry.”

Christians? I think not!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.