News Americas SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Sat. Sept. 28, 2024: Chairman Lee Man-hee says, “We must become humble like children and practice our faith based on the Bible.” Over 16,000 people attended, including more than 100 offline pastors, while approximately 380,000 watched the online live stream. An additional preaching event is scheduled to be held in Busan on the 29th.

Chairman Lee giving a lecture at the ‘2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Preaching Event’ held on the 25th at the Shincheonji Masan Church. [Photo Credit: Shincheonji Jesus Church]

“I believe that we should not disregard other pastors simply because they belong to different affiliations; we should listen to their messages directly and make our own judgments.”

At the ‘2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Preaching Event’ held on the 25th at the Shincheonji Masan Church, a pastor who has served the church for 20 years expressed, “I was impressed that the Shincheonji Jesus Church focuses on the prophetic words recorded in the Bible.”

Pastors attending the ‘2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Preaching Event’ on the 25th at the Shincheonji Masan Church are applauding and responding to Chairman Lee’s lecture. [Photo Credit: Shincheonji Jesus Church]

The Shincheonji Jesus Church (Chairman Lee Man-hee) had previously held preaching events in Ulsan and Busan in January. Following continuous requests from pastors and believers in the Yeongnam region for additional events, this preaching event was organized.

This was evident as over 16,000 people attended offline, including more than 100 pastors. To accommodate those unable to attend in person due to physical constraints, the event was live-streamed on YouTube. The two-hour event garnered approximately 375,155 views on YouTube, reflecting significant interest.

Many congregants came out to welcome Chairman Lee at the ‘2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Preaching Event’ held on the 25th at the Shincheonji Masan Church. [Photo Credit: Shincheonji Jesus Church]

On that day, Chairman Lee Man-hee delivered a lecture covering the entirety of the Bible based on Revelation Chapter 10, clearly summarizing prophecy and fulfillment. The atmosphere was lively, with many attendees, including pastors, taking notes and responding enthusiastically with applause.

In his lecture, the chairman stated, “I am conveying the contents of the Book of Revelation exactly as I have seen and heard. The Bible’s words should be delivered as they are, without distortion or alteration, just like a stamped document.” He emphasized, “Rather than carelessly oppressing or criticizing, we should adopt a humble attitude like that of a child and personally verify whether these words are true or false, just as Jesus said.”

Many congregants came out to greet attendees at the ‘2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Preaching Event’ held on the 25th at the Shincheonji Masan Church. [Photo Credit: Shincheonji Jesus Church]

He continued, “The Bible records that the path to heaven is narrow and constricted. Simply claiming to believe in Jesus does not guarantee entry into heaven. We must carefully listen to and internalize each of Jesus’s words, clearly understand who I am according to the Scriptures, and practice faith in accordance with those teachings.”

The chairman has consistently stressed the importance of revelation to pastors, urging them to confirm it. For instance, during the ‘Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Preaching Event’ held on June 8 at the Cheongpyeong Shincheonji Peace Training Center, he remarked, “Since the words of life that Jesus sacrificed his life for are precious, we must regard them highly and seek to understand whether they are being fulfilled in accordance with the natural order.”

Among pastors in the Gyeongnam region who have been exposed to the teachings of the Shincheonji Jesus Church, a gradual wave of fundamental change is taking place. A pastor who signed an MOU with Shincheonji stated, “Listening to the messages directly and making judgments has significantly changed my thoughts. I believe that ongoing communication with the Shincheonji Jesus Church will be beneficial for the congregation, which is why I decided to establish this partnership.”

Another pastor, who has been in ministry for 15 years, stated, “I was surprised to see the chairman deliver a lecture for over an hour without opening the Bible, and I was amazed that there was nothing contrary to the Scriptures upon closely examining what was said. After hearing such words, I became eager to understand what the Shincheonji Jesus Church is really about, and I wanted to share this with more people.”

The sentiment of wanting to learn more about the Shincheonji Jesus Church is spreading among pastors in the established churches throughout the Yeongnam region. In response, the Shincheonji Jesus Church plans to hold a preaching event in Busan on the 29th.

A Shincheonji Jesus Church representative stated, “It is very encouraging that many pastors have proactively inquired about holding additional preaching events. To respond to this enthusiasm, we will also hold a preaching event in Busan. We are all joining hands with the desire to lead congregants based on the foundation of the Bible, regardless of denominations or sects, so the bonds and cooperation through the exchange of teachings will likely strengthen and expand in the future.”

As of the end of last month, a total of 727 domestic churches have signed MOUs with the Shincheonji Jesus Church for the exchange of teachings. Internationally, as of the 5th, a total of 10,053 churches from 84 countries have entered into MOUs with the Shincheonji Jesus Church. Notably, 1,671 churches in 43 countries have joined the Shincheonji Jesus Church and changed their signage accordingly.