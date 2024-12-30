News Americas, New York, NY, December 30, 2024: The murder toll so far for 2024 has surpassed 623 in one Caribbean nation.

Trinidad and Tobago has declared a state of emergency as the murder toll in the twin-island Caribbean nation surpassed 623 for the year. The drastic measure comes amid a wave of violence, including an attempted assassination of a gang leader over the weekend, which authorities fear could spark further reprisals.

Emergency Measures to Curb Violence

Under the emergency declaration, members of the defense forces will be empowered to act as law enforcement officers, conducting raids without warrants. The order also suspends bail for suspects and allows authorities to detain individuals for up to 48 hours without charges. This detention period can be extended for an additional seven days with court approval.

Rising Crisis in Trinidad and Tobago

The state of emergency underscores the escalating violence gripping the islands, located just off Venezuela’s coast. The government is taking these steps in a bid to prevent further bloodshed and restore public safety.

The move follows a series of recent murders, leaving communities on edge as authorities work to stabilize the situation. Violence continues to grip Trinidad and Tobago, with five men shot Sunday night on the outskirts of Port of Spain, a man killed outside a police station on Saturday, and a 57-year-old woman fatally shot Friday while collecting her son from a hospital in San Fernando.

With a population of just 1.5 million, the nation’s unprecedented 2024 murder tally places it among the most violent countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.