US Territory Puerto Rico In the Dark Ahead of New Year

News Americas, New York, NY, December 31, 2024: Many Puerto Ricans on the US territory will likely ring in the New Year in darkness.

Joggers exercise on a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Puerto Rico is grappling with a massive blackout just hours before New Year’s Eve, leaving much of the island in darkness. By Tuesday morning, only 14 percent of the island’s 1.4 million utility customers had power, according to Luma Energy, the U.S. territory’s electricity provider.

The headlights of a car lights up a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Luma Energy described the outage as “systemwide,” attributing it to a fault on an underground line. The company said power restoration would be phased and could take 24 to 48 hours, though officials warned it could take longer.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi called for urgent action, stating, “We are demanding answers,” and urging power companies to expedite efforts to restore service.



Puerto Rico has endured frequent blackouts since Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s infrastructure in 2017. Tuesday’s outage significantly exceeds the June blackout that left 350,000 customers without power.

Despite the outage, critical facilities like Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport continue to operate on generators, ensuring some services remain functional. Many Puerto Ricans, however, are expected to ring in the New Year without electricity.