News Americas, LAUDERHILL, Fl., Sat. June 15, 2024: Cricket USA has made history by advancing to the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This marks the first time the US team has reached the second stage of an ICC World Cup cricket event.

USA fans show their support prior to the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Their final Group Stage match against Ireland was washed out due to rain at Broward County Stadium on Friday, June 14, 2024, resulting in the teams sharing the points. This draw ensured that Team USA finished three points ahead of Pakistan, who have one match left against Ireland.

A Team USA fan shows his support prior to the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Team USA’s journey to the Super 8 included victories over Canada and Pakistan, and a narrow defeat to India, who topped Group A and also advanced to the next stage. Team USA will next face South Africa in Antigua on Wednesday, June 19, as part of the Super 8 round hosted across the Caribbean.

Team USA fans show their support during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Reaching the Super 8 stage also guarantees Team USA’s automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Additionally, Team USA will receive a minimum prize of $382,500 for making it to this round.

The Super 8 format consists of eight teams divided into two pools of four. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals. Team USA is grouped with South Africa, West Indies, and either England or Scotland, depending on the remaining Group Stage outcomes.

Aaron Jones, Team USA’s representative, shared his thoughts at the post-match press conference in Florida. Fans interested in supporting USA in the Caribbean can purchase tickets at t20worldcup.tickets.com.

USA Cricket Super 8 Schedule:

Wednesday, June 19 : vs South Africa @ 10:30 AM in Antigua

: vs South Africa @ 10:30 AM in Antigua Friday, June 21 : vs West Indies @ 8:30 PM in Barbados

: vs West Indies @ 8:30 PM in Barbados Sunday, June 23: vs England or Scotland @ 10:30 AM in Barbados

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is co-hosted by West Indies and USA from June 1 – 29, 2024. This event is the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 20 international teams playing 55 matches across nine cities. It is the first time the USA hosts matches in a T20 World Cup, with 16 First Round matches held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York), Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (Dallas), and Broward County Stadium (Lauderhill). The West Indies, who last hosted in 2010, will hold matches in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. Cricket West Indies and T20 World Cup Inc. oversee the local delivery of the event, supporting the growth of cricket in the USA.

