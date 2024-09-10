News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 10, 2024: St. Lucia Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre has officially declared September 27 as “Julien Alfred Day” to honor the historic achievements of Olympian Julien Alfred at the recent Paris Olympics. Alfred is now the world’s fastest woman after winning the 100-m gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia became the world’s fastest woman at the Paris Olympics. (Photo by Li Gang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Pierre made the announcement during a pre-Cabinet press briefing on Monday, where he not only unveiled the national holiday but also outlined plans to celebrate Alfred’s return to St. Lucia on September 24.

Alfred, 23, became the first St. Lucian to win an Olympic medal, securing gold in the women’s 100 meters with a national record time of 10.72 seconds, and adding a silver in the 200 meters.

The homecoming celebrations will kick off with a motorcade along the East Coast upon her arrival on September 24. National school rallies will follow on September 25 at the Soufriere Mini Stadium and La Resource Playing Field, highlighting her accomplishments. On September 26, Alfred will visit Ciceron Primary School for the unveiling of a mural in her honor, accompanied by major announcements.

“Julien Alfred Day” will culminate in a free concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on September 27, with Saint Lucians encouraged to attend and celebrate their national icon.