News Americas, New York, NY, August 29, 2024: “I survived 9/11 not once, but twice. First by being fired from my job, and second by recovering after falling ill at the site of that job.”

These are the powerful words of Caribbean immigrant and Jamaican-born consultant, Oral Patrick, an engineer, and former World Trade Center employee, who shares his extraordinary journey in his book Restorative Healing Begins With Rest: Overcoming Breathing Difficulties and PTSD After 9/11 Exposure.

Caribbean immigrant and Jamaican born 9/11 survivor Oral Patrick. (Photo courtesy of Patrick family archives)

Co-authored with his daughter Deborah Patrick, the book recounts his escape from death, subsequent illness, and eventual recovery.

Oral Patrick with wife Angella celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Patrick family archives)

Patrick, who narrowly avoided being present at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, shares how he was laid off from his job at Lava Trading Inc., located on the 83rd floor of One World Trade Center, just one day before the attacks. His survival story took a turn when he volunteered to assist at Ground Zero, leading to debilitating health issues. His recovery came through a holistic approach that emphasized the restorative power of rest for the body, mind, and spirit, which he outlines in his book.

Born in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Patrick grew up in a family of eight siblings, attended Marlie Mount Primary, and later graduated from The University of the West Indies with a degree in Physics and Mathematics. He immigrated to the U.S. with his family in search of the American dream, overcoming challenges along the way.

In Restorative Healing Begins With Rest, Patrick explains how after months of illness—resulting from exposure to toxins at Ground Zero—he discovered the healing power of rest. His book provides practical advice on how to allow the body to heal itself by removing external stressors, much like rebooting a computer after shutting it down.

Patrick, who later founded Patrick Internet Computer Systems, also became a pastor and established a real estate company to meet post-9/11 housing needs. He now shares his message of healing with others, encouraging them to embrace rest as a powerful tool for recovery and wellness.

His inspiring book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Audible, with more information at www.oralpatrick.com.

